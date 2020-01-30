Disco Donnie Presents Partners With Headcount on R.A.V.E (Register And Vote Everywhere)

In continuation of its efforts to get music fans to get out and vote, Disco Donnie Presents (DDP), the award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production is partnering with HeadCount to present R.A.V.E. (Register and Vote Everywhere). The DDP initiative is the latest undertaking by the organization which has consistently been dedicated to giving back to the community it serves. The initiative will launch online and will also feature on-site activations at DDP festivals, beginning at this year's Ubbi Dubbi Festival taking place at Globe Life Park in Dallas/Fort Worth on April 18-19.

R.A.V.E. is the most recent campaign by Disco Donnie Presents which has previously launched politically-minded initiatives such as Make America Rave Again, and Disco Donnie For President / which included a voter registration component. "Many people have become divided and embittered in the current political environment and process. I see people arguing online over a variety of issues, which is their right, but there's more people can do than being a keyboard warrior. We want to encourage and inspire people to register to vote and participate in our democracy."- Disco Donnie

The year-long campaign for R.A.V.E. will encourage music fans to register and vote in all elections nationwide. The campaign will feature 10-second videos from artists as well as meet and greets at festivals. A social media campaign will also be part of the program leading up to the Iowa caucuses.

The DDP and HeadCount partnership was created to get fans excited for the 2020 election and make sure their voices are heard in November. HeadCount volunteers will be on the ground to encourage festival attendees to register to vote and make sure they stay informed about election milestones throughout the year.

About Disco Donnie Presents

Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) is an award-winning and recognized leader in electronic dance music event production, founded by veteran promoter James "Disco" Donnie Estopinal. Since the company's inception in 1994, DDP has generated over 10 million tickets sold and 10,000 live events, arena shows and outdoor festivals in over 100 markets around the world, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Latin America. DDP organizes and promotes nearly 1000 club events annually in markets all across the U.S., ranging from Portland, Philadelphia, Houston, Tampa, New Orleans, Dallas and St Louis to name only a few. Major festivals include Ultimate Music Experience, Sunset Music Festival, Sun City Music Festival, and more.



James "Disco Donnie" Estopinal, Jr. is DDP's founder and CEO. Considered one of the godfathers of U.S. electronic dance music, Disco Donnie has grown over the past 24 years to become one of the leading dance music promoters in the world. From his early days in the 1990s New Orleans dance scene, Disco Donnie coupled eccentricity with ingenuity to create elaborately themed parties that charmed patrons, garnered an international following, and unwittingly became a catalyst for a national debate over the First Amendment right to expression.

In 2017, Disco became part of LIVESTYLE Entertainment. The current LIVESTYLE portfolio includes Disco Donnie Presents, React, Life in Color, ID&T (Tomorrowland, Sensation, TomorrowWorld), Beatport.com, Electric Zoo, Awakenings, Q-Dance, and more.

About Headcount

HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. We reach young people and music fans where they already are - at concerts and online - to inform and empower.



By reaching young people and music fans where they already are - at concerts and online - we make civic participation easy and fun.

We've registered about 500,000 voters since 2004, and built a huge network of 20,000 volunteers nationwide. You'll find us at more live music events than any non-profit in the world. But it doesn't end there. We run "Participation Row" social action villages at major festivals and tours, creating an interactive experience around causes and raising over $1 million for various other organizations. We've produced themed concerts, network TV public service announcements, and award-winning digital media campaigns starring the likes of Jay-Z, Dave Matthews, Pearl Jam and members of The Grateful Dead.





Related Articles View More Music Stories