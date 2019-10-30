Disclosure, Chromeo, & More Added to Djakarta Warehouse Project 2019 Lineup

Over the past month, fans of Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) have been waiting with bated breath to find out the next additions to the event's already burgeoning lineup. The wait is now over and the results do not disappoint.

Disclosure, one of the most iconic and genre-defining duos of the past decade is now set to join proceedings in downtown Jakarta come 13th December. With a slew of hits across two albums and a mesmerising live show, this performance is certainly not to be missed.

Bolstering the star-studded headliners are a plethora of newly announced names across dance music's broad spectrum. Chromeo, another dynamic duo, will be bringing their synth-funk sound to the JIExpo Kemayoran, while Bassjackers, Blasterjaxx and Coone will be sending crowds into a bass-fueled frenzy with their amped-up EDM performances.

Barong Family, the label founded by Dutch DJ heavyweights and DWP returnees Yellow Claw, will be hosting a stage, while dance music hall-of-famer Markus Schulz is set to jump behind the DWP decks once again this year. Coming through in support are an eclectic array of DJs from across the globe including Devarra, Marc Maya, Softest Hard, w.W, Yung Bae, Meduza and Calvin Harris' fellow Las Vegas residency DJ, Generik.

Now with just over a month to go before the curtain falls, and with yet more acts to be added soon, the countdown to Djakarta Warehouse Project's 11th edition is well and truly on.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at www.djakartawarehouse.com soon to avoid disappointment.





