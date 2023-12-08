Diplo And Maren Morris Share New Song '42'

“42” follows Diplo's recent house tracks “Diamond Therapy,” “Favela Joint” and “Stay High."

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Diplo And Maren Morris Share New Song '42'

Grammy-winning artists Diplo and Maren Morris share a new track, “42” today—listen here. Co-written by Ryan Tedder (Beyoncé, Adele, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber), the new song marks the first collaboration between the two global superstars, who have long been searching for an opportunity to work together.

“42” follows Diplo's recent house tracks “Diamond Therapy,” “Favela Joint” and “Stay High,” released via his own label Higher Ground. Earlier this year he shared his second country album, Diplo Present Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant featuring collaborations with Sturgill Simpson, Morgan Wade, Orville Peck, Elle King and more.

Maren recently unveiled a two-track EP, The Bridge, featuring “The Tree,” which she recently performed alongside Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”—and “Get the Hell Out of Here.”

Maren was just honored with the Changemaker Award at Variety's seventh annual Hitmakers celebration for her work as a songwriter and advocate for change in music. ABOUT DIPLO Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

ABOUT MAREN MORRIS

Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, a powerhouse armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops, sheer talent and an undeniable presence. In addition to a Grammy win and seventeen nominations, Maren has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, with several additional wins and nominations.

She has also broken streaming records, performed on late night TV multiple times, guest hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and toured the world over, selling out venues across the globe. She has released three critically acclaimed albums—HERO from 2016, GIRL from 2019 and Humble Quest from 2022—and her hit collaboration, “The Middle,” with Zedd from 2018 is six times Platinum-certified.

Photo credit: Columbia Records



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Saigon & Fredro Release New Video Lyrical Genius Ft Grandmaster Caz Photo
Saigon & Fredro Release New Video 'Lyrical Genius' Ft Grandmaster Caz

Saigon & Fredro release new video 'Lyrical Genius' featuring Grandmaster Caz and announce their upcoming album 'The Jordan Era'. The album is entirely produced by Fredro and features collaborations with Pete Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, Sadat X, and more. Watch the 'Lyrical Genius' video now!

2
Saint Ahmad Releases MINDS EP Photo
Saint Ahmad Releases 'MINDS' EP

Discover the debut EP 'MINDS' by genre-fluid artist Saint Ahmad, exploring the states of mind of a queer NYC artist. Experience high-energy rhythms and introspective lyrics that delve into empowerment, self-love, and queer freedom. Listen now to the buzzingly euphoric track 'vibe.'

3
Singer-Songwriter Brenda Cay Releases Remind Me Of Me Photo
Singer-Songwriter Brenda Cay Releases 'Remind Me Of Me'

Inspired by a recent conversation between Cay and another writer during a co-write, the song tugs at the heart strings as Cay's confident vocals float over the musicians as she empathizes with vulnerabilities that an adopted child may have to bravely lay bare in order for us to understand their plight.

4
Beatowls Drops All I See Is Trouble From Marma Album Photo
Beatowls Drops 'All I See Is Trouble' From 'Marma' Album

All I See Is Trouble... BEATOWLS bring together vocalists Darcie Chazen and Tom Roberts in a unique and captivating two-person performance. The kitchen-sink-drama-meets-trip-hopping two-hander, All I See Is Trouble, brings vocalists Darcie Chazen and Tom Roberts into suspicion-bound union.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN