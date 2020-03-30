Diana Gordon Releases 'Rollin' Video

Proclaiming 2020 the year of "new-wave grunge," GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Diana Gordon will release her EP, Wasted Youth, via Facet Records/Warner Records on April 3. The seven song, genre-bending project reaffirms Diana's expansive sonic palette, with sounds ranging from hard-hitting trap to acoustic guitar instrumentation - she covers the spectrum.

In anticipation of Wasted Youth, Diana unveiled the official video for critically-acclaimed lead single "Rollin." With creative direction from the artist herself, the visual embodies the spirit of living young, wild and free.

Watch the endorphin-producing video for "Rollin" below!

Unapologetically bold, sensitive, sincere, analytical and black, Diana Gordon is a visionary artist committed to forming emotional connections using her voice as her main tool. A sovereign singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist, she fuses hard-hitting 808's and drums, '90s-inspired alt-rock and dark folk with her powerful mezzo-soprano voice to forge a vividly innovative sound.

Hardship is often inspiration enough to get moving and Diana's music has always been her means of release and salvation. Diana's 2018 breakthrough EP Pure, which Pitchfork noted was "marked by her striking voice and emotional candor," depicted how a family can prompt love and anguish. To date, she has several GRAMMY® Awards under her belt for her songwriting and producing endeavors, working with Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa ("Electricity") and Beyonce ("Sorry," "Daddy Lessons," "Don't Hurt Yourself') and has credited work with the likes of Dev Hynes of Blood Orange, Travis Scott, Diplo, The xx's Romy Madley Croft, Mary J. Blige, Yves Tumor, and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories