Devon Allman Announces New Dates for the 'We Are Still All Together' Tour

The "We Are Still All Together" Tour 2020 from Devon Allman's house is entering a second phase after a week off. The shows are averaging 73,000 views a piece with wonderful feedback on the sound quality and interaction with the fans. Gibson Guitars, Earthworks Audio, Meyer Sound Lab, and Kyser Musical Products have been amazing supporters of the event posting to their social media and spreading the word.

The shows will be LIVE on the Devon Allman Facebook Page and then reposted the next day to all platforms like YouTube, Instagram etc.

All proceeds have gone to the touring crew of The Allman Betts Band. Giveaways will start near the end of the month provided by the gear companies listed above.

NEWLY ADDED SHOWS

Tues April 14 ||| 7 pm central: All original night

Thurs April 16 || 7pm central: All Tom Petty

Sunday. April 19 || 5pm central: Americana Night with Mattie Schell

Thurs April 23 || 7pm central: Solo Q&A storyteller night

Thurs April 30 || 7pm central: All Allman Night Part ll. With Jackson Stokes & R. Scott Bryan





