Devin Kennedy Teams Up With Caroline Kole for New Single 'Mean To Me'

Singer-songwriter and producer Devin Kennedy has teamed up with buzzing songstress Caroline Kole to dropped his latest single "Mean To Me" today.

"Mean to Me is a bold song about being your own worst enemy," shares Kennedy on the track he co-produced with Whakaio Taahi (Jake Miller, Hot Chella Rae, Katelyn Tarver, Sheppard). "I'm a huge fan of Caroline's music, and I'm so excited to have her on this song with me."

"Our paths crossed earlier last year and we knew we wanted to collaborate in some way." shares Kole on working with Kennedy. "Though we couldn't be in the same room together to record this, FaceTime closed the gap between LA and Nashville. So excited to kick of 2021 this way, and anxiously awaiting the day we can play it live in front of actual people."

Devin Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and producer from Los Angeles, CA. Raised in a musical household, Devin started playing drums, guitar and bass all before the age of 10. A year later, Devin was accepted into Berklee College of Music, where he combined his passion for writing and producing in multiple genres into a unique brand of left-of-center, California sad-pop that has become his trademark.

Since then, Kennedy has written and produced for other artists including Ben Platt, Jake Miller, Alex Aiono and more.

