Devin Kennedy Releases 'Hurt U (Stripped)'

On the new stripped back single, Kennedy shares,” ‘Hurt U’ is one of the most vulnerable songs I’ve ever written.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Rising singer-songwriter and producer Devin Kennedy is letting his walls down with his newest release "Hurt U (Stripped)." The newest single takes the already-vulnerable "Hurt U" and breaks it down to its core, leaving behind a soft, sincere ballad for fans to enjoy. Fans can listen to "Hurt U (Stripped)" now here.

On the new stripped back single, Kennedy shares," 'Hurt U' is one of the most vulnerable songs I've ever written. I'm always a big fan of taking emotional tracks and stripping them down to their bare bones, so naturally, I had to do a piano version for this song. I'm extremely proud of the storytelling on this one, so this version should allow listeners to focus on the lyrics over anything else.

"Hurt U" shares some details of Kennedy's own experiences to create a raw, honest story about falling in love. Fans can stream the original version of "Hurt U" now here. The "Hurt U" music video, directed by fellow artist on the rise Spencer Sutherland, is available to watch with Vevo today below!



The original release of "Hurt U" followed single releases "Sundress," a sunshine-infused love letter to your favorite person, and "Mean To Me," a bold anthem about being your own worst enemy that features buzzing songstress Caroline Kole. The singles have landed Kennedy on playlists including Spotify's soda, Chill Pop and Fresh Finds, Apple Music's Relationship Goals and New In Pop and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Pop and Brand New Music, as well as earning praise from pop superstar Meghan Trainor.

Devin Kennedy is a singer-songwriter and producer from Los Angeles, CA. Raised in a musical household, Devin started playing drums, guitar and bass all before the age of 10. Devin graduated from Berklee College of Music, where he combined his passion for writing and producing in multiple genres into a unique brand of left-of-center, California sad-pop that has become his trademark.

Since then, Kennedy has written and produced for other artists including Ben Platt, EBEN, Jake Miller, Alex Aiono and more.


