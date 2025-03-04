Destroyer Shares Single 'Cataract Time,' Unveils New Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Destroyer unveils “Cataract Time,” a balletic, dreamy epic that finds Dan Bejar pushed into sensational new territory by longtime collaborator John Collins, who also serves as the director of the song’s visualizer. In addition to the track, Destroyer is announcing their first full-band tour of North America in nearly three years, which will feature the live debut of songs from Dan’s Boogie, along with additional UK and European dates.

“Cataract Time” serves as the centerpiece of Bejar and Collins’ approach to shaping the sound of Dan’s Boogie, revealing new facets to the long-time collaborators’ approach to the sonic and emotional landscape of a Destroyer song. It features some of the heaviest lyrics Bejar has written, and one of Destroyer’s most musically intricate compositions. The deceptively easygoing groove transfigures the fog swirling around Bejar, his melancholy sounding, at times, like hope.

Dan Bejar on “Cataract Time”: "The song is a reckoning, a dressing down, a walk in the park where you carefully record your steps and describe the park and somehow the recording and the description undoes you. Which is why it’s important that the song be as groovy as it is. That part I didn’t see coming. There is a lightness that points to a future, even if I think it’s the heaviest thing I’ve ever written. John outdid himself in the mix. His filigree harps changed everything. I think it is his favourite song on the record."

With the release of Dan’s Boogie imminent, Destroyer is thrilled to announce new tour dates for the full seven-piece band. Tickets for Destroyer’s previously announced June dates in the UK and EU are on sale now, with new dates going on sale Friday March 7th, 10 AM local time.

Destroyer On Tour

Sep 23 Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

Sep 24 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Sep 25 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Sep 26 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Sep 29 Dallas, TX - Trees

Oct 01 Louisville, KY - Whirling Tiger

Oct 02 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Oct 03 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

Oct 04 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Oct 06 Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Oct 07 Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Oct 08 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Oct 09 Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

Oct 10 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Oct 11 Brooklyn, NY - Knockdown Center

Oct 12 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Oct 14 Washington, DC - Black Cat

Oct 15 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Oct 16 Atlanta, GA - Hell at The Masquerade

Oct 17 Nashville, TN - Basement East

Oct 18 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

Oct 19 Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway

Oct 21 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Oct 22 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Oct 23 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

Oct 24 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Oct 25 Seattle, WA - Crocodile

Oct 26 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Still Credit: Nicholas Bragg

