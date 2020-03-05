Desert City Ramblers Release Debut Single

Talent, hard work and a certain unity of spirit are the key ingredients that make a band successful, and The Desert City Ramblers possess exactly that. The shared creative vision that encompasses so much more than lyrics and chords is blazingly evident on this six-man band's rowdy, upbeat debut single, "Hillbilly Rollin' Stone," which is available now on Crane Kick Records.

Listen to the new single below!

"Writing 'Hillbilly Rollin' Stone' was fun and pretty seamless, because it was all about personal experiences," said Brian McComas, the band's lead vocalist and principle songwriter who penned the song with Michael Musick. "We've been in the situations and to the places we mentioned and more...giving those experiences life and giving anyone who hears it a snapshot about what life on the road can be like was fun. This was the perfect first release for us, because we are a bunch of ramblers - our band name is earned."

McComas is no stranger to Country fans. He hit the Top 10 on Lyric Street Records and was a constant fixture on the touring circuit. After a refocusing period, he joined The Desert City Ramblers, a band that was formed by one player knowing another, who knew another...the same way old West gangs came together back in the gunslinging days.

The Desert City Ramblers arsenal includes Scotty Bratcher on guitar, who had been playing as many as a 100 dates a year with his own band, and Bart Walker, who has been a mainstay in Hank Williams Jr.'s band. Keyboard player Andy Smith and wunderkind bassist Kieran Cronley met while attending the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and drummer Matt Salvo is a Boston native whose stand-out skills anchor the band.

The band's guitar-driven sound is hard to pin a label on. It combines a gritty Southern rock edge and blistering musicianship with the kind of compelling storytelling that is the foundation of old school country music. Each song on their upcoming debut album brings an honest and relatable perspective, and listeners are sure to get an authentic experience when the unique chemistry of the band takes the stage.





Related Articles View More Music Stories