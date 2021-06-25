Desarae Dee Releases Single 'Late Arrival'

Canadian pianist/keyboardist and producer Desarae Dee has released her latest single, "Late Arrival The Remix." "Late Arrival" is one of 6 songs off of Dee's 2016 debut EP, 20. Exactly 5 years later, she is celebrating the anniversary of the project by re-releasing a new version of the track, showing how art is never truly finished and celebrating the process of being an artist.

A song that showcases the musical growth and evolution of Dee over the last 5 years, "Late Arrival" has "all the chords you could think of" and stays true to the spontaneous and unconventional musical style that Dee is widely known for. Consistently bending genres and pushing musical boundaries, Dee gives listeners a "sit in the pocket, laid back and chill" vibe that is a fusion of jazz, neo-soul, hip-hop and gospel nuances.

"Late Arrival is truly a song for the hopelessly soulful, the 'start your day' workaholic coffee drinkers and those who appreciate true musicianship," says Dee.

The re-imaged track is produced by Desarae Dee, composed by Desarae Dee, Connor Chan (King Chino), and Caleb Gathright, with piano and synths by Desarae Dee, hammond organ by Caleb Gathright, bass guitar by Kemy Siala, guitar and additional synths by Connor Chan (King Chino), and mixing and mastering by Adam Pondang.

Desarae Dee has released 16 singles, 2 EPs, 1 album, and has more singles and long awaited visuals slated to be released later this year.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Desarae Dee was encouraged by her parents to explore every musical talent she had and to push to be the best that she could be. As someone who is always in constant evolution mode, she is a powerhouse pianist/ keyboardist who made her artist debut in 2014 and has been making major waves in the Toronto music scene ever since. Dubbed "Torontoʼs Fusion Pianist" by BUZZMUSICLA, she has an undeniable playing style that is uniquely her. Desarae is widely known for being a spontaneous and unconventional musician, capturing the attention of many with her ability to push boundaries and bend genres throughout her music. She has played for a number of Torontoʼs biggest and brightest stars and was the Music Director for Grammy contender and Billboard charting artist Matt B and NAACP & Stellar Award Winning Christian R&B artist Sean C. Johnson on their respective Toronto tours in 2019.

Because of her unique ability to simultaneously give you everything you need to hear and something you've never heard before, her music has landed on some great Spotify playlists, as well as been played on a number of radio stations internationally and in Canada. To date, she has released 16 singles, 2 EPs and 1 album. Desarae has also been the topic of conversation for music blogs and magazines; having multiple features with Los Angeles blog, BUZZMUSICLA, and recent features in Dreamwood Media (May 2021), Sidedoor Magazine (May 2021), Gritty Vibes Magazine (March 2021) and was named "Artist of the Month" by Shifter Magazine (March 2021). She has made it her mission to continue to break barriers in the industry and forge a path for other Black Women Musicians in Canada.

Listen here: