Demons & Wizards Present 2019 Reissues Of First Two Albums
DEMONS & WIZARDS have just completed the three warm-up shows kicking off their massive 2019 festival and touring schedule. Accompanied by live musicians Jake Dreyer (guitar), Marcus Siepen (bass), Frederik Ehmke (drums), and Joost van den Broek (keyboards), vocalist Hansi Kürsch and guitarist Jon Schaffer are excited by the great response after these first gigs stating, "Saarbrücken, Pratteln and Frankfurt, you have made us very, very happy. We are still overwhelmed by the massive feedback we received on stage over the last weekend. Thank you very much!"
This Friday, June 7, reissues of the band's first two albums, Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King, will be in stores and Jon Schaffer and Hansi Kürsch invite you to find out more about these releases in their personal unboxing clip. Watch Hansi Kürsch and Jon Schaffer talk about the 2019 remasters HERE.
"You have just discovered Demons & Wizards or want to renew your Demons & Wizards collection? Check out our re-releases in store on June 7. We were impressed when we saw all the beautiful stuff there is with the re-releases. Certainly a nice treat for everyone's collection!"
DEMONS & WIZARDS are gearing up to perform at major European music festivals including Sweden Rock, Wacken, Hellfest, Graspop and many more throughout the summer. Following the summer festival appearances the band will hit the road for their first North American tour in August and September.
DEMONS & WIZARDS are back!
DEMONS & WIZARDS TOUR DATES
EUROPEAN DATES
June 8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
Jun 10 - Moscow, Russia - Izvestiya Hall
June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
June 21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
June 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
June 28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk'em Open Air
June 29 - Kiel, Germany - Kieler Woche
June 30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall
July 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest
July 6 - Chania, Greece - Chania Rock Festival
July 25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays
August 1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
AMERICAN & CANADIAN DATES
August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
August 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
August 21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore
August 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland
August 24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater
August 26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
August 28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
August 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
August 31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
September 1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
September 4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
September 5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater
September 7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower
DEMONS & WIZARDS have previously released behind the scenes videos of the band in the studio, which you can check out here: