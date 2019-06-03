Demons & Wizards Present 2019 Reissues Of First Two Albums

DEMONS & WIZARDS have just completed the three warm-up shows kicking off their massive 2019 festival and touring schedule. Accompanied by live musicians Jake Dreyer (guitar), Marcus Siepen (bass), Frederik Ehmke (drums), and Joost van den Broek (keyboards), vocalist Hansi Kürsch and guitarist Jon Schaffer are excited by the great response after these first gigs stating, "Saarbrücken, Pratteln and Frankfurt, you have made us very, very happy. We are still overwhelmed by the massive feedback we received on stage over the last weekend. Thank you very much!"

This Friday, June 7, reissues of the band's first two albums, Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King, will be in stores and Jon Schaffer and Hansi Kürsch invite you to find out more about these releases in their personal unboxing clip. Watch Hansi Kürsch and Jon Schaffer talk about the 2019 remasters HERE.

"You have just discovered Demons & Wizards or want to renew your Demons & Wizards collection? Check out our re-releases in store on June 7. We were impressed when we saw all the beautiful stuff there is with the re-releases. Certainly a nice treat for everyone's collection!"

DEMONS & WIZARDS are gearing up to perform at major European music festivals including Sweden Rock, Wacken, Hellfest, Graspop and many more throughout the summer. Following the summer festival appearances the band will hit the road for their first North American tour in August and September.

DEMONS & WIZARDS TOUR DATES

EUROPEAN DATES

June 8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

Jun 10 - Moscow, Russia - Izvestiya Hall

June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

June 21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

June 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

June 28 - Dokkum, Netherlands - Dokk'em Open Air

June 29 - Kiel, Germany - Kieler Woche

June 30 - London, United Kingdom - Islington Assembly Hall

July 4 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

July 6 - Chania, Greece - Chania Rock Festival

July 25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metaldays

August 1-3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

AMERICAN & CANADIAN DATES

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

August 20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

August 21 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore

August 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland

August 24 - Denver, CO - The Summit Theater

August 26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

August 28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

August 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

August 31 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

September 1 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

September 4 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

September 5 - New York, NY - The Playstation Theater

September 7 - Atlanta, GA - Progpower

DEMONS & WIZARDS have previously released behind the scenes videos of the band in the studio, which you can check out here:

