Declan Welsh & The Decadent West Release Lizzo and The Strokes Mashup

As they prepare to hit the road from this Halloween, DECLAN WELSH & THE DECADENT WEST are serving up an early treat to sink your teeth into: an electrifying live rendition of 'No Fun', surgically spliced with Lizzo's 'Juice' and The Strokes classic 'Reptilia'.

A mash-up that needs to be heard to be believed, the track is cut from the band's Maida Vale live session earlier this week when they were invited to play at the legendary London studios by BBC R1's Jack Saunders. The Glasgow four piece took the opportunity to re-imagine the lead single of their freshly released debut album 'Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold' (out now on Modern Sky UK), with distinctively Scottish-flavoured covers of the mega-hits by two of their favourite US artists.

Speaking about the mash-up, Declan says:

"We are chuffed with this. We were asked to do a Maida Vale mashup for Jack Saunders and Radio 1, so we decided to combine two of our favourite acts and tunes - the queen that is Lizzo and the heroes that are the Strokes. You never know ye needed 'Juice' into 'Reptilia', but here it is. Ya ya eeh, troops. Ya ya eeh.'

The session follows the release of the band's exhilarating debut just last week, a record which has seen THE SCOTSMAN praising its "swagger and attitude", and the THE SKINNY hailing Declan's profound lyrical abilities to: "dig deep into the seeming mundanity of city life in a way reminiscent of Mike Skinner or Alex Turner".

Declan Welsh is a songwriter and poet from Glasgow. Combining taut indie rock and strongly held beliefs, Declan and his band, The Decadent West create music that is unapologetic, direct and with a message of humanity that has won over scores of fans already. Releasing their rousing first EP 'All My Dreams Are Dull' to widespread approval in 2018, the Decadent West now truly set out their stall with their debut album: 'Cheaply Bought, Expensively Sold', 12 studio recordings produced by the esteemed Chris Marshall in Glasgow (Gerry Cinnamon, Baby Strange, The Dunts, The Van T's etc).

In the lead-up to the new album, the Declan & Co. whet appetites with recent single 'How Does Your Love' a disco-flecked indie belter that finds nuanced nostalgia in our regional nightlife scene (which was also accompanied by an extended 17-minute mock-umentary guest starring 'Limmy's Show' comedy legend Paul McCole) ; plus 'No Fun', a sardonic swipe at the scenester culture found to be lingering in Scottish flat parties and beyond.

Following a year of sold out shows across the UK and performances as diverse as those in Palestine (as part of a Glaswegian cultural exchange), The Great Escape, Reeperbahn, London Fashion Week, and their Billy Bragg-approved appearance at Glastonbury 2019; The Decadent West have solidified themselves as one of Scotland's most promising talents and an unmissable live prospect. Kicking off this week at Newcastle Think Tank on 31st of October, the Glaswegian band will now take their politically charged indie-punk to the irate masses in a run of Winter UK Tour dates to see out the year.

Full headline tour dates and details as follows:

2019 UK TOUR DATES

October

Thurs 31 Newcastle Think Tank

November

Sun 3 Brighton Hope & Ruin

Mon 4 Bristol Louisiana

Tues 5 London Notting Hill Arts Club

Wed 6 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri 8 Blackpool Bootleg Social

Sat 9 Liverpool Phase One

Sun 10 Leeds Lending Room

Mon 11 Manchester Jimmys

Wed 13 Leicester Cookie

Thurs 14 Halifax Lantern

Fri 15 Glasgow St Lukes

Sun 17 Inverness Mad Hatters

Mon 18 Aberdeen Tunnels

Tues 19 Dundee Beat Generator





