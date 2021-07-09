Declan McKenna Debuts New Single 'My House'

Today, Declan McKenna shares his new single "My House," the 22-year-old British songwriter's first new music since his sophomore album, Zeros. The song, which features vocals from Rostam and was co-produced by McKenna and Neil Comber (whose credits include MIA, Charlie XCX, and Florence + The Machine), is streaming now below.



Consequence says of the new song: "'My House,' which features Rostam on vocals, marks a new era for the 22 year-old musician - one that prioritizes intimate, direct, and immediate songwriting," and in their interview today with Declan he reveals "The quirks of my production and my songwriting are there in the music and not taken out by a re-recording or by going in and doing stuff with my band... but now I've just been getting kind of weird with it all and surprising myself, and just trying to experiment and have fun." Read the full interview here.



Declan McKenna says of "My House": "I'm used to feeling isolated from people I want to see, it's been a big part of my life since I was a teenager touring and so on. With My House I was diving into this daydream of running away and becoming reconnected. I was just having fun on a sunny spring morning making the best out of what soon wouldn't feel so restful and calm. But it's a light-hearted song and for me it is just that - remembering what it is to be lost in your thoughts in a good way, like being a child again.



"The song feels like it's grown over the past year as I've grown closer with my loved ones for many reasons, and amongst all that I've moved house three or four times and even helped my parents move out of my childhood home. Being wary of keeping a personal life, talking publicly about those close to me is something I'm very careful about, but with this song I found a way to talk about love in a way that is fun but felt kind of real, and thankfully for my girlfriend it's not set in an alternate reality dystopia or some stupid s like that."

Declan McKenna's second album Zeros is out now and Pitchfork said of the record "nodding to Bowie and the Beatles on songs about climate change and capitalism, the songwriter roots his political critique in the rich tradition of British protest rock." McKenna has also confirmed a headlining tour and festival appearances, including at Pukkelpop, Latitude, Reading Festival, Leeds Festival, and TRNSMT 2021, throughout the UK and Europe this fall. Zeros, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, was recorded in Nashville and is his first since his critically acclaimed debut, 2017's What Do You Think About The Car? Said McKenna about Zeros: "In terms of my artistic development, it feels a major step on from my first record. With this album, if I'm performing as a character, I wanted it to give it everything- all the artists that I love like Dylan, Nick Cave or Bowie, are great storytellers because they give their characters really intense, sometimes strange voices." Declan McKenna's Zeros is available for purchase on all formats here.