December Rose Releases Inspirational Ballad 'Best Is Yet To Come'

Adult Contemporary/Pop songstress December Rose has just released her latest single, "Best Is Yet To Come," an anthem of empowerment fitting for any difficulty. Written during the height of the pandemic, the track details a return to better days and a connection to a personal source of hope. The listener is whisked away by December's crisp and soulful vocals, complimenting atmospheric instrumentation. Inspiration from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Jessie J, and Rachel Platten is clear - December's masterful harmonies can contend with the strongest pop vocalists on the radio. As the chorus swirls and blossoms, she promises, "If it ain't well then it's not the end."

December Rose's artistic signature, melancholic, reflective, and empowering are just the tip of the iceberg for the award winning Montrealer. The pop vocalist and songwriter depicts authenticity and diversity through her carefully crafted songs, aimed at giving listeners and abuse survivors a voice, and comfort. December received the New Music Weekly's Top 40 Artist of the Year award for her single "Raise Your Voice" in June 2020 as well as the Hollywood Music in Media Award 2021 for her song "Apple Tree." Her latest LP Raise Your Voice has had several charting singles on US radio, and ranked on iTunes Top 200 Canadian Pop album releases. While working on her music, she founded December Rose Studios which aims to coach and mentor other singers and artists that wish to pursue a career in the music industry.

"Best Is Yet To Come" was penned over a Zoom call as the world grappled with the weight of the pandemic. December Rose explains, "I was so afraid of never getting back to some kind of normal, my anxiety had killed my creativity. However, with the help of my co-writers, and venting sessions, I wrote this imagining what life will be like on the other side of chaos...The song is about living with hope. Not to dismiss setbacks, but to thrive mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually despite them."