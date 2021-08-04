Deathsomnia Premieres Haunting New Video for 'Akinesia'

Darkwave up-and-comers Deathsomnia have unveiled the second single from their forthcoming album You Will Never Find Peace - titled "Akinesia," the song's origin points are "night terrors and sleep paralysis, where reality becomes a distortion and the body is contained and powerless. In a state of fear and disorder, a primordial dichotomous perception guides the way, birthing demons," comments vocalist Kadri Sammel. The intense, anguished music video premieres today and its visuals were inspired by psychedelic horror films and vintage macabre art and memorabilia.

The creative synergy between Deathsomnia's multi-instrumentalist members - Kadri Sammel (Bedless Bones), Richard Powley (Telepathy) and Bruno Russo - and their individual punk, hardcore and electronica backgrounds, are the source for You Will Never Find Peace's unique dystopian punk and industrial sound and genre-bending originality. Their groovy riffs and crashing percussions draw influences from Wipers, Dead Moon, Health and Godflesh, the beguiling vocal melodies are dressed with Depeche Mode and Primal Scream undertones.

You Will Never Find Peace also features notable collaborations from Gabriel Franco (Unto Others, formerly known as Idle Hands), Kyle Kimball (Nothing, Night Sins) and a remix by Selofan. Additionally, Mike Sharp (Uniform) plays drums on the album and Dwid Hellion (Integrity) provided the artwork. The album was mastered by Arthur Rizk (Prurient, Power Trip, Code Orange) and produced by Ben Greenberg (Uniform, Cold Cave, Ceremony); the latter describes Deathsomnia's blending of subtle industrial elements into guitar driven songs as "cyberpunk and a welcomed break from current popular darkwave aesthetic tropes."

You Will Never Find Peace is available for pre-order now here. See Deathsomnia on tour this summer and fall in Europe and the U.K. with She Past Away, Godflesh and others.