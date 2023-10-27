Dead Icarus, Feat. Ex-Atreyu Singer Alex Varkatzas, Share 'So I Set Myself On Fire'

The band is officially signed to MNRK Heavy, with more music on the way.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Dead Icarus, the new project of former Atreyu lead vocalist and Gold-selling artist Alex Varkatzas, has shared the third single, titled "So I Set Myself on Fire." 

"'So I Set Myself on Fire' is about finding inspiration in darkness," Varkatzas said. "It's about letting your inspiration consume you so fully that it changes you into something else — a driven, unstoppable force of nature."

Dead Icarus previously shared the video for the new single "Sellout." The track is a hyperkinetic slab of fast-paced, face-ripping metal with layered vocals and a pit-clearing breakdown. The song shows off a different side of the artist's musical personality. It hits hard, but it's also infused with a melody that just won't quit. Dead Icarus followed with the video for "The Vultures Circle," an equally brutal banger. 

A staple of Ozzfest in the mid-2000s with two gold albums and several gold singles, Atreyu is one of the defining bands of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, alongside groups like Avenged Sevenfold and Lamb Of God. Metalcore classics like The Curse and A Death-Grip on Yesterday were powered by Alex's distinctive scream. 

The band is officially signed to MNRK Heavy, with more music on the way.



