DeCasa to Release New Single 'partOfMe' Next Week

DeCasa's music is best described as Latin-infused Alternative with Hip-Hop undertones.

Oct. 05, 2023

After a 3 year hiatus from his solo career, deCasa returns with his long-awaited single "partOfMe." Due out October 12th, deCasa's comeback release partOfMe represents the life changes he has endured and his tremendous growth as an artist since his beloved 2020 EP RUNAWAY. Pre-save partOfMe here

Ricky Santiago-Cruz a.k.a deCasa is a Latinx artist from Puerto Rico now based in Austin, TX. His music is best described as Latin-infused Alternative with Hip-Hop undertones. deCasa has opened for acclaimed acts such as Mobley, Dreamgirl, Bright Light Social Hour, and Los Walters.

partOfMe is a record for anyone who has emerged victorious through times of self-doubt. deCasa explains "It's been three years since I've put out any music and during that time I lost a lot of self confidence. Nothing was good enough and the possibility of actually being able to make a career out of music seemed to get farther and farther away. However - throughout those 3 years I got to sort of recharge the bank for things to write about. I also moved out on my own which is something I had been wanting to do for a minute. While doing so I stumbled upon a lot of small things I've collected over the years. Memories that made me who I am and this is how the song came about."

For deCasa, partOfMe is a special release in many ways, but one of the most important is that it is his first official release working with his little brother and prodigal drummer Diego Santiago-Cruz. deCasa says, "What's magical about this song for me is that I get to picture my brother and I writing any time I listen to this song. This was the first time I've had a drummer to bounce ideas off of while writing and I have to say it makes the world of a difference." partOfMe was recorded in Austin, TX with Brandon Daniels and mixed/mastered by YATTE.

deCasa concludes, "I just really hope people relate to the song. I want them to look at the cover, listen to the track, and think about all the little things they've hung onto throughout their lives that have made them who they are today."

With his forthcoming release "partOfMe," deCasa aims to make a statement to himself and everyone who has supported him thus far that he's back and ready to reach his full potential.

Pre-save partOfMe: https://ffm.to/decasapom

