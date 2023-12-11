Davido Announces Madison Square Garden Concert

3x Grammy Nominated superstar Davido delighted fans with the announcement of his first concert at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden set for April 17, 2024, extending his highly successful Timeless Tour with three new Arena tour dates in North America.

Produced by Duke Concept, the three arena city dates kick off at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 17th, then stops at Montreal's Place Bell on April 19th before finishing on April 24th at Orlando's Addition Financial Arena.

TIMELESS N.A. TOUR 2024 DATES

04/17th: Madison Square Garden, NYC

04/19th: Place Bell, Montreal, Canada

04/24th: Additional Financial Arena, Orlando, FL

Of the announcement the Billion streaming superstar states, “We were so humbled by the success of my Timeless Tour this summer in North America, and I've always wanted to play the iconic Madison Square Garden and give the fans a show they will not forget”

Fans can anticipate an immersive experience as the three time Grammy nominated artist delivers a setlist that spans his illustrious career, from his latest top streaming song, Unavailable, which has accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify, to his timeless classics like his 2017 mega hit, Fall. Known for his dynamic performances and charismatic stage presence, Davido is sure to leave his audience in awe at each tour stop.

TICKETS

Presale: Wednesday, December 13th, 2023, at 10:00AM

Public: Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10:00AM

Presale and public tickets available on Click Here and www.dukeconcept.com

ABOUT DAVIDO

In 2023, Davido solidified his global influence in music, earning the title of “The King of Afrobeats”. With over +5 billion streams and 1.3 billion video views over his 12-year career, Davido became the most followed Afrobeat artist on social media. His fourth studio album, “Timeless”, achieved over 1 billion streams, securing three 2023 Grammy nominations, including Global Music Album of the Year.

Notable achievements also include sold-out U.S and international tours, record-breaking streaming numbers, and TikTok leadership with over 100 million videos for the “Unavailable” dance challenge. In November 2023, Davido successfully sold-out Atlanta's State Farm Arena with his A.W.A.Y Festival, promoting cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world.

His career highlights encompass leading the 2022 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack, two sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena, and headlining AfroNation globally. With over 30 international awards and nominations, including a 2023 MTV VMA nomination for “Best Afrobeats,” Davido's global impact continues to thrive.

About Duke Concept:

Duke Concept is a full house entertainment company based in the U.S, that specializes in worldwide event production, promotion and execution. The company was founded in New York in 2013 and has succeeded in becoming a global leader in the industry with their remarkable international artist lineup.

Learn more about Duke Concept at www.dukeconcept.com.