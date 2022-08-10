David Nail Announces 'Story To Tell Tour' Featuring Tyler Braden

David Nail announced his upcoming Story To Tell Tour today, featuring special guest Tyler Braden. Kicking off in September, Nail will be on the road for a nearly three month run of shows across the South and Midwest.

With stops from South Carolina to Texas and Ohio, there are numerous chances for fans to catch the country hitmaker and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter on the road. The pair announced the tour this morning together in a special video. Tickets are available at davidnail.com.

Nail has been touring for over a decade with his smash hits like "Red Light," "Nights on Fire" and his latest release, "Sunset Carousel." His shows have become about more than just music; offering intimate stories and personal anecdotes in between songs, fans will laugh, sing along, and be reminded why live music is so important. With the country breakout star Tyler Braden in tow performing his infectious tracks such as his popular "Try Losing One," the two will no doubt put on a memorable show.

Story To Tell Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Denver, Colo. - Grizzly Rose *

Oct. 5 - Atlanta, Ga. - Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 7 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. - House of Blues

Oct. 8 - Charleston, S.C. - The Riviera

Oct. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone

Oct. 13 - Bloomington, Ind. - The Bluebird

Oct. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse

Oct. 15 - Rootstown, Ohio - Dusty Armadillo

Oct. 16 - Jeffersonville, Ind. - The Jefferson

Oct. 29 - Jackson, Tenn. - Hub City Brewing Co.

Nov. 4 - Iowa City, Iowa - First Avenue Club*

Nov. 5 - Brighton, Mich. - Brighton Center for the Performing Arts*

Nov. 11 - New Braunfels, Tex. - Texas Ski Ranch

Nov. 12 - Cedar Park, Tex. - The Haute Spot

* without Tyler Braden

-more dates to be announced-



Hailing from Kennett, Missouri, David Nail is well-respected up and down Music Row. Some might even call him a "tour de force" as his songs pull no punches in evoking the demons with which he has wrestled through much of his life. The GRAMMY-nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter's early releases, I'm About To Come Alive, The Sound Of A Million Dreams, I'm A Fire and Fighter, ignited his reputation as an innovator and creative risk-taker yet left Nail feeling restless.

This led to the departure of the only record company home he'd ever known, MCA Nashville, where he'd formed friendships that endure even now. Through dealing with his own journey of mental illness and the feeling of needing to "rebel against what people expect you to be," Nail began making his most "organic" work to date, David Nail & The Well Ravens, with Jason Hall and Andrew Petroff.

That project liberated Nail and propelled him into his next adventure. Writing solo for the next few months led to his debut solo independent EP Oh, Mother, a reflective piece of work. Of the title track, Rolling Stone noted that "the song creeps in like a sunrise - quiet, restrained cello and keys are the only underpinning for Nail's powerful vocals at first. But then it slowly builds to something more massive and majestic."

That release was followed by Bootheel 2020 and Bootheel 2021, projects dedicated to the singer/songwriter's hometown in the "bootheel" of Missouri. Nail plans on releasing more music, leaving behind any self-imposed restrictions. In Nail's own words, "My philosophy has always been, I just hope to have a good enough year that I can have a next year while staying as true to myself as I possibly can."

If ever there was a Country artist ready to set the world on fire, it would have to be Tyler Braden. He has the gritty powerhouse vocal, the expressive pen and the ability to deliver a lyric with complete conviction worthy of a headliner. Braden grew up in Slapout, AL, with parents who fostered an early appreciation for Country music, guitar-playing songwriters filling the airwaves, and a group of rock-loving friends.

He spent much of his life blending these early influences to craft a sound all his own. His early twenties saw him playing local shows and touring the Southeast while serving as a first responder in Montgomery, AL. A gig in Music City inspired his move north, and Braden continued firefighting in the suburbs of Nashville while preparing to take his music career to the next level. His first date at the homegrown Whiskey Jam concert series in January 2017 paved his path to today.

With over 120 MILLION streams to his name and a growing list of major tour credits such as Brantley Gilbert, Brooke & Dunn, and his upcoming tour with David Nail, he introduced himself to the world as a major label recording artist with his take on NEEDTOBREATHE's hit "Brother." Praised for his "commanding delivery" (Music Row), Braden offered the song as a tribute to his first responder family and all those fighting on the frontlines during the pandemic.

He has since earned massive fan response from original releases including "Love Is A Dead End Road," "Secret," "What Do They Know," "Ways To Miss You," and his #1 from on SiriusXM's The Highway Hot 30 Countdown "Try Losing One" hits Country radio on August 8. Braden's Warner Music Nashville debut EP WHAT DO THEY KNOW (WDTK) is out now.