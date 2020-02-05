David Haerle Releases Music Video For 'Go Do That With Sharon'

Los Angeles singer/songwriter/guitarist DAVID HAERLE is gearing up for the release of his sophomore album, Death Valley, due out May 8. Earlier this month (1/10), HAERLE released the first single from the 15-track collection, "Go Do That With Sharon," and now he is unveiling the song's official music video. The video first premiered exclusively on Billboard's site and is now available to watch on YouTube. HAERLE takes viewers along on a road trip that showcases several off-the-beaten-path locations which are referenced in the song's lyrics.

"The song's kind of an inside joke between me and my partner Erica," HAERLE explains. "We have a very good friend, Sharon, who likes to do things some people might find a little offbeat or kooky, like the international UFO convention she just attended. When Erica and I are traveling, say on Interstate 15 and I exclaim, 'I'd love to go explore that abandoned water park over there,' something she has zero interest in, she'll say 'go do that with Sharon.' Even in the best of relationships there will be interests both parties don't share, so to be able to have other friends you can 'go do that with' is a healthy thing."

American Songwriter's Matt Wallock recently spoke with HAERLE about "Go Do That With Sharon" and noted, "The song starts out as a tongue-in-cheek survey of Erica-disapproved, Sharon-approved adventures spun over a few verses. At around 3:30 these verses give way to an epic, nearly-minute-long guitar solo. It's a turning point that ups the stakes of the inside joke, after which the last choruses are wailed against soaring instrumentals. Capping in at almost 6 minutes, the song builds to a head-banging, highway-cruising rock number." (1/13/20)

For many years making music took a back seat to HAERLE's "day job" running a label as president of CMH Label Group, but he never stopped playing guitar and in recent years, he has returned to his passion of performing and releasing original music. His debut album Garden of Edendale was released in Summer 2018.

The songs included on Death Valley were selected "based mostly on feeling and what I thought would make a good listening experience," shares HAERLE. "Death Valley is the culmination of where inspiration took me during this period in my life. We rock pretty hard in places. We take it way down in others. I sing about renewal, how we lose our way and then find our way back. There's a lot of love and gratitude expressed on this record and hopefully people find beauty in some of what we have done."

