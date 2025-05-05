David Foster Sets Star-Studded 'Hitman Cruise' Feat. Katharine McPhee & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just weeks after the debut of "Boop! The Musical," David Foster and Signature Cruise Experiences have announced his newest production: David Foster: The Hitman Cruise, a luxurious musical vacation blending five-star travel with the iconic songs of a generation.

The 16-time GRAMMY® Award producer, composer, arranger and musician has personally curated and will direct the cruise, bringing his sophisticated blend of showmanship and charm to the high seas.

Michael McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Peter Cincotti, Pia Toscano, Take 6 and special Nassau guest Babyface will join him for a program of unforgettable performances, elegant events and intimate moments against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean. Set aboard the beautifully appointed Celebrity Summit, David Foster: The Hitman Cruise will sail January 15–20, 2026, departing Ft. Lauderdale with stops in Key West and Nassau. Pre-sail registration is now available HERE.

Whether at the piano or behind the scenes, David’s talent and direction will shape the cruise and fill it with lush orchestrations, powerful ballads and heart-stirring vocal performances, presented by some of his closest musical collaborators and friends in a luxurious setting. SUGGESTED QUOTE: “This cruise is about connection through music, through stories and through unforgettable moments that we’ll share in a truly beautiful place,” says Foster. “There’s a story behind every lyric, every melody,” he adds, “and this is a way Katharine, Michael, Peter, Pia, Take 6, Babyface and I can share them with the people who’ve carried these songs in their hearts for years.”

Few have been a part of major moments across popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs and Gloria Estefan. Foster has won 16 GRAMMY Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and racked up three Oscar nominations for “Best Original Song.” His two star-studded concert events in Las Vegas that celebrate the music from Foster’s unparalleled catalog were filmed for Great Performance on PBS and Foster’s Hit Man and The Hit Man Returns became PBS’ highest-rated pledge drive shows of the decade.

This refined, all-senses experience will take place aboard the Celebrity Summit, offering luxury accommodations, excellent service, complete spa and wellness facilities, an array of both exquisite and casual dining options and world-class venues for music performances and shows. Guests on the cruise will enjoy concerts, artist hosted tastings, watch in-depth interviews, educational and inspirational sessions, and unique events created exclusively for them. Stateroom prices start at $1975 (double occupancy) per person.

Signature Cruise Experiences, the gold standard for music cruises at sea since 2001, is producing David Foster: The Hitman Cruise, undertaking the reservation process and providing programming and technical support. With more than 80 full-ship charters to its credit, Signature Cruise Experiences has produced themed programs of all types throughout the world, including The Jazz Cruise, McBride’s World at Sea, Chris Botti at Sea, The Smooth Jazz Cruise, the Michael McDonald & Patti LaBelle Cruise and Journey of Jazz. Since 2001, more than 170,000 guests have sailed on Signature Cruise Experiences programs.

