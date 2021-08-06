David Archuleta Premieres 'Movin'' Video

David Archuleta has premiered the video HERE for his new single(s) "Movin'". The new track HERE sports two versions of the song with a special "After Hours" remix HERE. David explains, "Movin was a song I wanted to have fun with and challenge myself by literally Movin' with some choreography. I wanted just a touch of Latin feel even though it's not necessarily Latin music." With "Movin's"- After Hours mix David says, "I asked Nate Dodge, the producer, to see what we could do to spice up Movin's original mix. In Nate fashion, he ended up coming up with something completely different though, lol. I loved the alternate feel, but it felt like a completely different song. I fell in love with both versions, couldn't make up my mind, and decided I'd just release both. Because they both get me movin'. "

In addition, David will release his first-ever Children's book on October 12. Based on the lyrics of David's popular and moving song, My Little Prayer HERE. A simple story about the power of faith, friendship and prayer. Pre-order the book HERE

David has also announced his rescheduled 2020 North American tour dates. See all rescheduled dates below. David is set to kick off the six week trek across North America in February 2022 in support of his Therapy Sessions pop album release. The tour, dubbed "OK, All Right" after his hit single HERE will begin on February 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA and weave through such cities as Boston & Chicago before hitting New York & Nashville in mid-March. Tickets available HERE

David's latest album Therapy Sessions features an inside look into David's internal struggle with himself - a battle he has experienced for most of his life. "I was going through therapy and trying to apply the steps it took to escape the barriers I had created for myself," he explains. "Whether it was fear, loss, dwelling on the past, or anxiety. There's a constant battle going on because so much of my mind doesn't want to budge. The songs are a sort of a back and forth within the inner dialogue I have with myself." This new body of work represents a transparency that has not been present in previous releases. "Music has always been healing for me," Archuleta goes on to say. "My mission with it is to heal, and then encourage to move forward after the healing takes place. I want people to find answers to their worries and doubts as they listen to Therapy Sessions.

