Dave Mason Cancels 2025 Tour Dates Amid Health Concerns

Rock musician Dave Mason has announced the cancellation of all 2025 tour dates due to ongoing health concerns. Mason was initially forced to postpone his Fall 2024 tour after a serious heart condition was discovered during a routine medical check-up last September. He had hoped to resume his Spring and upcoming Summer tour dates, but unfortunately, while recovering from that procedure, he contracted a severe infection in March, which he has been courageously battling ever since. Ticket refunds will be issued automatically at the point of sale.

In a statement, Mason said: "With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March. I’m incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least. A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents, and the venues who’ve waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express."

ABOUT DAVE MASON

Fans and critics alike hail Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world - which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Dave founded two bands by the age of 15: The Deep Feeling, and The Hellions. At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the legendary band Traffic. At 19, Mason penned the song “Feelin’ Alright.” The rock anthem, first recorded by Traffic and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker), cemented both Dave’s and Traffic’s legacy, and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today.

In 2024, Mason released his long-awaited memoir, Only You Know & I Know, offering an intimate look at his life and legendary career. The following March, he unveiled A Shade of Blues, his 21st studio album—a powerful exploration of his blues roots. The album delivers a dynamic, soul-stirring collection of tracks and features standout guest appearances by longtime friends and collaborators, including Joe Bonamassa, Michael McDonald, Mike Finnigan, Warren Hill and more.

Photo Credit: Chris Jensen

