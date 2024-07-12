Dasha Releases New Song 'Didn't I'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Responding to overwhelming fan demand for more music, one of the hottest breakout stars of 2024 and pop-country sensation Dasha (pronounced DASH-uh) delivers her irresistible new song “Didn’t I” out now via Warner Records.

“‘Didn’t I’ is so nostalgic, there’s something about my past that intrigues me, including the men. In the writer’s room, I was referring to a time months and months ago when I was backsliding into the guy that ‘Austin’ is about. It’s admitting like, ‘oops here I am again, my bad’ but I love how we made it lighthearted and fun,” says Dasha.

The track places Dasha’s dynamic vocals, clever songwriting, and undeniable star power directly in the spotlight. Handclaps drive the momentum as fiddle accents the bright banjo riff. On the track, Dasha just can’t seem to let go of an old fling as she confesses on the chorus, “So why am I here with your lips on mine? I could’ve sworn I said, ‘This is over. Didn’t I?’” With its cheeky storytelling and infectious melody, “Didn’t I” has all the makings of another smash from the rapidly rising phenomenon.

Simultaneously, her hit single “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” peaked at 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and staked out a spot in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at 19. Meanwhile, Dasha scaled the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart to #2 with her album What Happens Now? peaking at 117 on the Billboard 200.

In other big news, her extensive global headline tour Dashville, U.S.A has sold out in a majority of markets with limited ticket availability remaining in Stockholm, Amsterdam and Salt Lake City. She will perform to capacity crowds everywhere from London and Los Angeles to New York and Nashville. Check out the full routing below.

This year, Dasha notably made her debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry® in Nashville, TN. Of course, she highlighted the set with the smash single “Austin” as well as favorites from What Happens Now? The milestone performance marked a significant moment in Dasha’s burgeoning career as she joins the ranks of artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Lady A, Blake Shelton, and many more who have graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry®.

Dasha Routing:

*sold out

August 12 Stockholm, SE Nalen

August 14 St. Polten, AT Frequence Festival

August 16 HAsselt Kiewit, BE Pukkelpop*

August 17 Stradbally, IE Electric Picnic*

August 19 London, UK Scala*

August 21 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg

August 23 Reading, UK Reading Festival

August 24 Leeds, UK Leeds Festival

October 8 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom*

October 9 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall*

October 14 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater*

October 15 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell*

October 18 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock*

October 19 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy*

November 5 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe*

November 8 Cincinnati, OH Top Cat’s*

November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache*

November 11 Toronto, ON Opera House*

November 13 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi*

November 14 Nashville, TN Exit In*

November 15 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell*

About Dasha:

Introspective and alluring are just a few of the prolific ways artist and songwriter Dasha has been described. Armed with a passion for telling her true story, Dasha has just released her debut country album, What Happens Now? The focus track, “Austin” is being called “one of the signature songs of the year” by the New York Times while garnering over 10 billion views on TikTok with fans engaging in the accompanying line dance.

Dasha's music is characterized by its authenticity, raw emotion, and relatability, mirroring her genuine self-expression. Harkening back to her upbringing in San Luis Obispo, California, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter recalls being immersed in the world of country, folk, and Americana music from an early age. This credibility in her music has led Dasha to a place where her artistry truly thrives, creating a new era that marks a significant turning point in her career. With “Austin” rocketing up the charts, 2024 is set to be Dasha's biggest year yet!

Photo Credit: Jessica Calleiro / @jessicacalleiro

