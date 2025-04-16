2hollis Unveils Expansive 24-Show North American Tour Starting This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off the release of his newest album star, genre-disrupting producer and artist 2hollis has announced an all-new North American tour kicking off on Friday, September 19th in San Diego.

After a remarkably successful recent run of sold out dates in the U.S., Australia, Asia, and Europe, the rising talent will again play across the country on an impressive 24-show run with stops at iconic venues, including a two-night stint at Terminal 5 in New York on Wednesday, October 8th and Thursday, October 9th where he last played as an opener on the Ken Carson tour in August of 2024. General public on-sale begins Friday, April 18th at 10AM local time.

Just last Saturday, 2hollis had his debut performance at the Coachella where he played to a fevered and packed out Gobi tent with social media ablaze with comments about the passionate crowd response. The standout set arrived just one week after the release of his newest album star, an exhilarating 15-song record that quickly gained acclaim across fans and media, earning his highest Pitchfork score to date with a 7.4, noting the project as both “beautifully vulnerable” and “exhilarating.” While acclaimed producer Finneas on his Instagram story added: "Haven't been this excited about the total new-ness of something in a long time. Love this whole album, so inventive, so infectious"

Next up, 2hollis will spend the summer performing at Festivals across the world including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Sonic Mania Japan and Super Pop Korea before taking off on his own headlining run.

2hollis 2025 Tour Routing:

Fri, September 19, 2025 San Diego, CA SOMA San Diego Sat, September 20, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl Sun, September 21, 2025 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren Fri, September 26, 2025 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre Sat, September 27, 2025 Portland, OR Roseland Theater Sun, September 28, 2025 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo Wed, October 1, 2025 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue Fri, October 3, 2025 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Hall Sat, October 4, 2025 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre Mon, October 6, 2025 Montreal, QC MTELUS Tue, October 7, 2025 Boston, MA Roadrunner Wed, October 8, 2025 New York, NY Terminal 5 Thu, October 9, 2025 New York, NY Terminal 5 Sat, October 11, 2025 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall Sun, October 12, 2025 Richmond, VA The National Tue, October 14, 2025 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring Wed, October 15, 2025 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Thu, October 16, 2025 Atlanta, GA The Eastern Sun, October 19, 2025 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live Tue, October 21, 2025 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall Wed, October 22, 2025 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum Thu, October 23, 2025 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Fri, October 24, 2025 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

On star, 2hollis, challenges traditional boundaries of music creation, mixing all manner of influences into a constantly evolving sound that reflects the 21-year-old’s prodigal talent. Standout cut “nice” sends a glitchy sequence over a bed of bass and ambience while 2hollis swerves through the soundscape with an effortless vocal delivery. Other moments of prominence include tracks like “cope” and “safe,” which stretch Hollis’ songwriting abilities to be “emotionally striking and melodically intoxicating” (Pitchfork, 2025). star is a holistic listen from front to back – a fully realized world that underscores the artist’s singular vision for production and storytelling.

The album was preceded by recent singles “style,” and “afraid.” The latter of which featured nate sib, and premiered on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show and landed Hollis a spot on Lowe’s “25 for ’25” — an annual selection of the most exciting new artists to look out for all year. 2hollis was also named an Artist to Watch by Pigeons & Planes, Complex, Consequence, NME, and others.

About 2hollis:

2hollis is a 21-year-old producer, singer, composer, and songwriter from Los Angeles, CA by way of Chicago. Known for his genre-bending sound that fuses elements of genres across electronic, hip-hop, and pop, 2hollis first garnered attention with his 2022 album White Tiger. Since then, he’s continued to push creative boundaries both sonically and visually, culminating in the release of additional studio albums 2 (2023), boy (2024), and most recently, star, (2025, Interscope Records). The latest record, star, released this April 4, 2025 to widespread media praise, earning the young artist his highest Pitchfork rating to date, where the album was hailed as both “beautifully vulnerable” and “exhilarating.” Since his emergence, 2hollis has proved himself to be an equally dynamic live performer, with a stage presence that not only matches but exceeds the energy across his music.

Soon after releasing his sophomore record, boy, 2hollis was tapped to open for Ken Carson on his sold out “A Great Chaos Tour.” After a successful support run he went on to announce and sell out multiple headlining runs in North America, Europe, and Asia as recently as March 2025. Named an “Artist To Watch” by Pigeons & Planes, Complex, Consequence, NME (alongside recent features in The Face, i-D, Interview Magazine), 2hollis continues to solidify his position as one of the most prominent breaking artists to watch out for in the months and years to come.

