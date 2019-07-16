Dark Station Sign Management Deal with FM Music Management

Jul. 16, 2019  
Dark Station has entered into a management deal with FM Music Management.They have joined FM Music Management's impressive roster which includes Nonpoint, Through Fire, SHIM, Kataklysm, MEYTAL, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, Keith Wallen, Spoken and more.

In the spring of 2018, five Southern California musicians came together, leaving their respective projects behind, to form a new band. A band with the ability to seamlessly transition from crushingly heavy riffs to unforgettably haunting melodies and lyrics. With inspiration drawing from the top late 90's and early 00's rock bands, there's a certain familiarity to the music that's refreshing and yet evolved into what can only be described as Dark Station. "Down in The Dark" is poised to cement the band's name as a commendable force in the rock world. With rock on the rise, Dark Station has risen to the challenge of aiding in rock's revival.
This is the new age. This is Dark Station.

Dark Station is:
Nathan Spades- Vocals
Kyle Ort- Guitar
David Bruno- Guitar
Eric Sinful- Bass
Dylan Roy- Drums



