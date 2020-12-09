Danny Goo Announces Livestream Event on Dec. 30

There's something both otherworldly and immediately relatable about the atmosphere the Dallas native, Danny Goo conjures. He is gearing up to release his debut EP, Feel For You, on December 17 via Atoned Music. In support of the EP, Goo will be hosting his first official livestream event on December 30 at 9pm ET/6pm ET. Fans can purchase tickets now here.

On the livestream, Goo shares, "My band and I put a lot of thought and hard work into this pre-recorded concert and we're super excited to share this with everyone. This is a very special event that you won't want to miss out on! We really tried to push the limit and be original with this one. Each ticket comes with a digital download of the Feel For You EP Grab your tickets today!"

Over the past few months, Danny Goo has been releasing singles off of the forthcoming EP, one by one. Listen to "Better Off," "So In Love feat. Lil Lotus," "Repeat It," "Blue," and "Bad Company" now. The EP is now available to pre-save now and pre-order here.

Danny Goo is a rising star amidst a new generation of indie artists who transcend genre. His charming vocals blend plainspoken emotional vulnerability with intimate minimalist pop and soothing postmodern R&B. Central Track wrote that Danny's music possesses the earmarks of alternative R&B while embodying a nexus of emo, cloud rap, and dream pop.

Listeners who discovered Danny via SoundCloud, Emo Nite, and on bills with Emotional Xan, Boyfriendz, and Sleye are the same dedicated listeners drawn to artists such as Lil Lotus. The energy of Warped Tour, the passion of pop-punk, and the confessional balladry of R&B are all here. Seamlessly blending seemingly disparate genres into a smooth and broad reaching sound that's as vibrant and dynamic as it is unique, Danny Goo is on a simple mission to spread peace, love and positivity. Take a seat, take a sip, and take it in.

Feel For You is out December 17, 2020 via Atoned Music.