Danny Blu Releases UNICORN WARFARE VOL. 1 EP, Shares "Heartbeat" Single

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New York City-based queer dark-pop and electronic artist Danny Blu rounds out his EP UNICORN WARFARE VOL. 1 with focus track 'Heartbeat,' an explosive third single that dives headfirst into escapism, nightlife, and the euphoria of losing yourself on the dance floor. Pairing recession-pop themes with aggressively delivered emotional vocals, the track pays tribute to the club as both a place of surrender and a source of survival.

'Heartbeat' was produced by Moris Blak, marking his main producer debut on the EP. Danny's vocals were produced by Ryan Schumer, with mixing by Thomas Warren and mastering by Mike Piacentini.

The accompanying music video pays tribute to Danny's prolific nightlife career with an eerie twist. Shot inside one of New York City's premier dance clubs, the visual transforms the familiar world of nightlife into something darker and more surreal, reflecting the song's themes of desire, escapism, and surrender.

'Heartbeat' is escapism,' Blu shares. 'Paying tribute to early 2010's pop, the song is an aggressive call to the dance floor. It is a tribute to nightlife and the life it has provided me. It's about losing yourself and surrendering to your desires. The lyrics are emotional, the vocals are aggressive, kick drum is spicy. I'm very proud of her.'

With 'Heartbeat,' Danny brings the world of UNICORN WARFARE VOL. 1 full circle, closing out the EP's single campaign with a track that celebrates the dance floor as a space for release, transformation, and unapologetic desire. Where the EP's earlier singles explored rebellion and darker supernatural themes, 'Heartbeat' turns inward, embracing the intoxicating freedom of losing yourself in the moment.

Across UNICORN WARFARE VOL. 1, Danny Blu continues to build a world where queer identity, nightlife, fantasy, and emotional excess collide. 'Heartbeat' serves as its final pulse, a euphoric, emotionally charged surrender to the club, the self, and the desire to keep dancing.

'Heartbeat' and UNICORN WARFARE VOL. 1 are out October 13th.

Tracklist

1. Type

2. Heartbeat

3. Faithless

4. Perfect Celebrity (Lady Gaga Cover)

5. FINISH HIM (Kris Baha Remix)

About Danny Blu

Danny Blu is the sonic embodiment of rebellion—an NYC-based dark pop and industrial pop artist who blends theatrical visuals with unfiltered emotion. Known for his explosive live performances and genre-bending sound, Blu crafts cathartic anthems for the outcasts, the misfits, and anyone who's ever felt too much.

A proud voice in the LGBTQ+ and alt music communities, Danny channels pain, power, and transformation into every lyric. From haunting synths to searing guitar lines, his music blurs the lines between industrial rock, synth-pop, and electronic chaos—drawing comparisons to artists like Poppy, Nine Inch Nails, Lady Gaga, and IAMX.

With songs that explore themes of identity, trauma, queerness, and rebirth, Danny Blu doesn't just perform—he purges. His music is a battle cry against conformity and a celebration of beautiful defiance.

Having shared stages with artists across the alternative and underground music spectrum, Blu continues to carve his own space in the dark pop world—where intensity meets vulnerability, and the stage becomes a sanctuary.

Photo Credit: Juan Jonas / Jonas Vision



Photo Credit: Juan Jonas / Jonas Vision

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