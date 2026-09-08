Danny Blu Shares "Faithless" Single and Video Ahead of TYPE VOLUME I

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New York City-based queer dark-pop and electronic artist Danny Blu creates entire worlds built upon his bold and unapologetic artistry. Last month, the visionary unveiled 'Type,' the first single from his forthcoming full-length album. Now, Blu returns with 'Faithless,' a darker follow-up that embraces a similar techno vocabulary in a radically different way. The song explores Danny's political views through anthemic hooks, pulsing bass, and a historically Arabic key signature.

'Faithless' was produced by Brand0 and executively produced by Moris Blak. Danny's vocals were produced by Ryan Schumer, mixing by Thomas Warren, and mastering by Mike Piacentini. The visuals echo the darkness of the song and find Danny transformed into a grotesquely beautiful Siren creature.

'FAITHLESS is a call for rebellion,' Blu shares. 'It is my vision of a future that denounces the hypocrisies of organized religion and the current political systems that oppress our friends and family. Music has forever been a force that can bring about change and any time I can turn satanic politics into a club banger, I'm happy.'

The album's visual world embraces a striking aesthetic inspired by queer mythology, horror, supernatural creatures, sexuality, and dynamic choreography. Volume I is set for release in Fall 2026, introducing the first chapter of an ambitious multi-part project.

On the accompanying video Blu shares, 'Keeping with the theme of this album, I wanted to explore another supernatural being. Making myself into murderous deep-sea Siren seemed the perfect parallel for a song about the oppressed rising up towards the surface to enact rebellion.'

'A very small and unbelievably talented team helped me bring this vision to life. It is absolutely one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of and I love how it makes me feel the song in a totally new way.'

The upcoming album inhabits a world fueled by rebellion, sex, manipulation, grief, passion, and reckless abandon. A queer-techno-pop-club-emo-house genre-defying experience, the project is packed with infectious hooks, thunderous bass, and razor-sharp lyricism.

'Queer people are supernatural by nature. We are mythical beings. I wanted to bring drama to this album, so every video will be based on a famous mythical creature… but make it gay.'

'Faithless' by Danny Blu is out September 8th, 2026.

About Danny Blu

Danny Blu is the sonic embodiment of rebellion—an NYC-based dark pop and industrial pop artist who blends theatrical visuals with unfiltered emotion. Known for his explosive live performances and genre-bending sound, Blu crafts cathartic anthems for the outcasts, the misfits, and anyone who's ever felt too much.

A proud voice in the LGBTQ+ and alt music communities, Danny channels pain, power, and transformation into every lyric. From haunting synths to searing guitar lines, his music blurs the lines between industrial rock, synth-pop, and electronic chaos—drawing comparisons to artists like Poppy, Nine Inch Nails, Lady Gaga, and IAMX.

With songs that explore themes of identity, trauma, queerness, and rebirth, Danny Blu doesn't just perform—he purges. His music is a battle cry against conformity and a celebration of beautiful defiance.

Having shared stages with artists across the alternative and underground music spectrum, Blu continues to carve his own space in the dark pop world—where intensity meets vulnerability, and the stage becomes a sanctuary.

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