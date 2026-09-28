ERASURE to Launch UK/Europe Arena Tour April/May 2027, Share RADIO!! RADIO!!

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Erasure - Andy Bell & Vince Clarke - have launched their 20th album release, Radio!! Radio!!, with a new track, 'Wings Of Love', alongside details of an arena tour in April / May 2027 across the UK and Europe, with North American dates to be announced.

Radio!! Radio!! finds one of contemporary pop music's greatest, most beloved songwriting partnerships creating music that's hopeful and defiant, effusive and ecstatic. New single 'Wings Of Love', which premiered this morning on BBC Radio 2, is already a classic slice of perfect, glassy synthpop, one that captures the human heart of the new album, with Bell singing about love and loneliness, and his gratitude for all those he's appreciated in his life.

The BRIT and Ivor Novello award-winning duo's first new studio album in six years sees Andy Bell and Vince Clarke continue to refine and deepen the pop edifice they've been building over the past 40 years - 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of their debut album - with a set of songs about love, loss and injustice that speaks, powerfully, to our empathy-starved times. 'Some of the songs are quite reflective of stuff that's been going on in my life, but not all of them,' says Clarke. 'We didn't have to think about it or talk about it - it just happened that way.'

Radio!! Radio!! is a uniquely personal record for Erasure, a quality that speaks to the devastating period of grief that the band faced in the years prior to its creation and the incredible bond they have created over 40 years of unbroken time working together. 'When you're a songwriting partnership for so long, it's very deep, kind of like a soul connection,' says Bell. 'You trust that person with your life, and because of the nature of songwriting, you just lay bare your soul. That becomes a sacred space.'

When Bell and Clarke did come together to write again, it was as much in the spirit of uplifting an old friend as it was work. 'When something traumatic happens, there's a profound shift in the way you relate to each other - the respect you have for each other,' says Bell. Whether consciously or unconsciously, the songs they were writing began to take on the tenor of hope and healing. 'Vince has helped me through some terrible times, and so I always wanted to be there for him. I think that's what this album is about,' says Bell.

The songs on Radio!! Radio!! are rooted in Erasure's unique synth-pop palette with some key augmentation: When working on the sound of this album, Clarke was unusually drawn to piano, inspired by composers like Erik Satie, as well as acoustic guitar. The use of these instruments adds drama and depth to Erasure's sound: 'I found techniques - ways to use piano that sounded really organic, and same with guitar.'

Erasure will take to the road in 2027 for an arena tour beginning in Cardiff Utilita Arena on April 25th, before travelling throughout the UK, finishing with a date at London's O2 Arena then heading to Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Full dates are below, with more to follow. North American dates are planned for next year - details forthcoming. Vince Clarke will be Musical Director for the tour, but will not be appearing onstage alongside Andy Bell. He explains, 'I recently moved to California from New York, and I travelled from here to London. The travelling took a toll - it really messed me up. I never seemed to recover from it. I just thought 'I don't want to do this anymore'. I told Andy, and he made me musical director, and I thought, 'how fantastic is that?' I can do all my work and all my direction from here, but I don't have to leave sunny San Diego.'

Bell goes on to say, 'I'm so pleased that we were able to find a way for the tour to work for Vince. He's always too modest but he's so much more than the Musical Director, Vince is one of the great loves of my life and everything we do as Erasure we decide together.'

You can hear that thread of warmth and mutual care across Radio!! Radio!!, an album that transposes the dazzling hugeness of the duo's best work onto avowedly more personal, more reflective songwriting material. Bell acknowledges that it would be easier, perhaps, for he and Clarke to go on autopilot, 40 years into their career. But how would that pass as Erasure? 'It's a two-person brain, and everything that we've gone through comes into it,' he says. 'We have a sense of responsibility. We couldn't ever do something throwaway.'

Radio!! Radio!! will be released by Mute on vinyl, CD and digitally on March 12th, 2027.

Tracklist

Baby On The Radio Forever

Lucky Boy

Wings Of Love

Listen To The Beauty

Where Our Love Hides

Star Clouds

Where Are All The People?

Holy!

Jealousy

There Ain't No Place Like Home

April 25 - Cardiff (UK), Utilita Arena*

April 26 - Bournemouth (UK), International Centre*

April 28 - Liverpool (UK), M&S Bank Arena*

April 30 - Birmingham (UK), Utilita Arena*

May 1 - Manchester (UK), AO Arena*

May 3 - Dublin (IE), 3Arena*

May 5 - Nottingham (UK), Motorpoint Arena*

May 6 - Hull (UK), Connexin Live*

May 8 - Leeds (UK). First Direct Bank Arena*

May 9 - Glasgow (UK), OVO Hydro*

May 11 - Brighton (UK), Brighton Centre*

May 12 - London (UK), The O2*

May 15 - Cologne (DE), Palladium

May 16 - Hamburg (DE), Inselparkhalle

May 18 - Leipzig (DE), Haus Auensee

May 21 - Frankfurt (DE), Jahrhunderthalle

May 22 - Hannover (DE), Swiss Live Hall

May 24 - Berlin (DE), Uber Eats Music Hall

May 26 - Copenhagen (DK), Royal Arena

May 28 - Stockholm (SE), Avicii Arena

*with special guests Ladytron

General sale begins at 10am on Friday October 2nd via erasureinfo.com.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn



Photo Credit: Travis Shinn

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