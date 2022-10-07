Danielle Santilli Releases New Ballad 'Dreams'

Indie-Pop singer/songwriter Danielle Santilli recently released her new single "Dreams." You can listen to the song HERE!

With relatable lyrics like starting to climb, I was ready to reach, but turns out that mountain was so damn steep, listeners are sure to relate to Danielle's story in this beautiful ballad. You can watch the official music video for "Dreams" below!

"I've tried to give up music at times when it feels like I'm getting nowhere or I become frustrated with the industry," Danielle explains. "But, it never works! At the end of the day, I've learned that it will always be a huge part of me. Songwriting brings clarity to my emotions and allows me to express myself really authentically. Not everyone is lucky enough to have that outlet, so I've learned to embrace it."

About Danielle Santilli:



Danielle Santilli is a singer/songwriter living in West Palm Beach, Florida who aims to expand minds and open hearts. When she is not writing songs or performing, she teaches singing and meditation, which many times go hand-in-hand. Music has been an outlet and healing tool for Danielle over the years and she is now merging her passions of wellness and music to support others. Danielle looks forward to sharing her wide variety of original music this upcoming year which will range from pop, inspirational, and soul, to meditation music.

For additional information, visit www.daniellesantilli.com and follow Danielle on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Spotify.