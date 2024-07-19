Dan Tyminski to Release New Concert Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



14-time Grammy-winner, instantly recognizable O Brother, Where Art Thou? vocalist, and long-time guitarist of Alison Krauss & Union Station, Dan Tyminki is set to release a new album.

Out August 16th, the concert album Live From The Ryman shines a light on Tyminski's acclaimed live show. Recorded in Nashville at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium, the album showcases the sharp songwriting, full-throttle vocals, and guitar chops that have powered Tyminski's music for decades. It's also a showcase for his ace band, a young group of fiery flat-pickers, hotshot instrumentalists, and harmony singers whose sheer talent is matched only by the band's frontman. The result is a blend of old and new: a record that makes room for traditional influences, progressive energy, cover songs, originals, and unreleased material.

Tyminski released the first single from Live From The Ryman, the previously unreleased “Whiskey Drinking Man.” “Why would I settle down when I’m this good at ramblin’ ‘round?” sings Tyminski in his unmistakable voice on the song’s opening line, setting the stage for the good-time, uptempo number that highlights his stellar band of young musicians as much as it does his own commanding vocal performance. Cascading from verse to verse, solo to solo, Tyminski and company wrap up “Whiskey Drinking Man” right on the raucous edge of control, it seems, though a quick and tidy ending reminds listeners that it is all by design and this is one of the finest outfits touring today.

Tyminski’s tour continues in August with Canadian appearances in New Brunswick and Quebec before heading back to the States for a slew of late summer festival appearances. Tour dates can be found below or at dantyminski.com.

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman Tracklist:

This Sad Song

Let Me Fall

Modern Day Jezebel

Cumberland Gap

Ode to Jimmy

God Fearing Heathen

The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn

I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow

Silence in the Brandy

Say Won’t You Be Mine

GOAT

Whiskey Drinking Man

Old Home Place

Dan Tyminski On Tour:

Aug. 24-25 - Rogersville, NB - Rogersville Bluegrass Festival 2024

Aug. 30-31 - New Richmond, QC - New Richmond Bluegrass Festival 2024

Sept. 20 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond 2024

Oct. 5 - Doswell, VA - State Fair of Virginia

Oct. 11-12 - Big Stone Gap, VA - Blue Highway Fest 2024

Oct. 18-19 - Farmers Branch, TX - Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival 2024

Oct. 20 - Brownwood, TX - Brownwood’s Lyric Theatre

Nov. 16 - Rochester, NY - Kilbourn Hall

