Daddy Long Legs Releases LOWDOWN WAYS Out Today

Brooklyn, NY-based trio DADDY LONG LEGS- Brian Hurd, Murat Akturk, Josh Styles - make their Yep Roc Records debut today with the release of their third studio album, Lowdown Ways.

The official video for "Pink Lemonade,"co-written with JD McPherson, premiered today at Brooklyn Vegan. Recently included in NPR Slingshot's 'Best New Songs from NPR Music', which noted the track "beams bluesy rockabilly from a distant satellite to quench thirsty ears."

Check out the video here:

On June 19, they will take their "raucous stomping blues-punk" (All Music) on the road in support oftheir Yep Roc Records debut. The 23-city tour includes stops in Durham, NC, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Minneapolis, Cleveland, and New York, among others. A full list of dates is below.

Fronted by harmonica-blowin' Brian Hurd, the band's "swagger and grime of a Delta blues band" (Big Takeover) is rounded out with Murat Akturk (slide guitar) and Josh Styles (drums, maraca).

Produced by Jimmy Sutton and engineered by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Pokey LaFarge, Jake La Botz) at Hi-Style Studios in Chicago, the album features 12 original compositions with songwriting contributions from JD McPherson and Sutton.

Leading up to the release, Rolling Stone featured the second single, "Glad Rag Ball" as one of the '10 Best Country, Americana Songs of the Week, while the first single "Mornin' Noon & Nite" premiered at WFMU.

Influenced by the likes of Son House, Captain Beefheart, Howlin' Wolf, MC5, and Dr. Feelgood, their sound personifies garage rock and punk with a contemporary raw twist performed in their own brand of supercharged R&B.Since forming in 2010, the band has released two studio albums, a live album and two 45s on Norton Records.

Their last album was 2015's Rides Tonight. They have toured with Jon Spencer, Hurray For The Riff Raff, The Sonics, Nikki Lane, Nick Waterhouse, amongst others.

DADDY LONG LEGS TOUR DATES

June 19 - Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House - Richmond, VA

June 20 - The Pinhook - Durham, NC

June 21 - The Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

June 22 - Hill Country Live DC - Washington, DC

June 23 - Saint - Asbury Park, NJ

June 24 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA

June 26 - Café Nine - New Haven, CT

June 27 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

June 28 - Haymarket Lounge at City Winery - Boston, MA

June 29 - Nectar's - Burlington, VT

June 30 - Montreal International Jazz Fest - Montreal, QC

July 1 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

July 2 - This Ain't Hollywood - Hamilton, ON

July 3 - The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

July 5 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL

July 6 - The Lift - Dubuque, IA

July 7 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

July 9 - Off Broadway Night Club - St. Louis, MO

July 10 - MOTR Pub - Cincinnati, OH

July 11 - Rumba Café - Columbus, OH

July 12 - Now That's Class - Cleveland, OH

July 13 - Abilene's Lounge - Rochester, NY

July 14 - Brooklyn Bazaar - New York, NY





