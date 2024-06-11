DPR Launches 'Dream Reborn World Tour' This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PR (“Dream Perfect Regime”) has announced that the collective will hit the road this fall on “The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024,” featuring DPR IAN, DPR CREAM, and DPR ARTIC for a trek spanning 27 cities across North America, South America, Europe, and the UK with additional tour dates for Asia, Australia and New Zealand to be announced at a later date.

﻿The North American leg will kick off on September 9th in Vancouver (Orpheum) before making stops at iconic venues in Los Angeles (Shrine Expo Hall), Atlanta (Coca-Cola Roxy), New York City (The Theater at Madison Square Garden), and Chicago (Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom).

Presales begin Wednesday, June 12th at 10am (local time) and end on Thursday, June 13th at 11:59pm (local time). Tickets for the general public will be on-sale on Friday, June 14th at 10am (local time) HERE.

ABOUT DPR IAN

Christian Yu began composing and creating under the alias DPR IAN in late 2015 as one of the founding members of creative collective DPR ("Dream Perfect Regime") in Seoul, South Korea. The collective creates, directs, produces, and edits all types of multimedia projects for its diverse roster of talent, with DPR IAN serving as its chief director and editor. Known for his sharp artistic vision and tedious attention to detail, DPR IAN has emerged as a solo artist whose work blurs the lines of Pop, R&B, rock, and electronica to convey an atmospheric exploration of self-reflection and spirituality.

ABOUT DPR CREAM

DPR CREAM is a master of sound production and a key artist/producer of DPR. His music is known to evoke unique emotions through a mixture of alternative and contemporary sounds, offering an expansive auditory experience. With his previous single albums and track features in DPR ARCHIVES, he has built a wide audience of listeners worldwide, proving that his musical ability and artistic color is like no other.

ABOUT DPR ARTIC

DPR ARTIC joined DPR in 2019 and started to become known to fans with his DPR DJ performances starting with Head in the Clouds LA 2019. Later, in 2021, he co-produced the campaign video song "SYNC" for the SYNC PACK, a collaboration campaign with DPR and Adidas and the theme song "Set It Off" for the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). In 2024 he released his first album [KINEMA], an album which he not only produced, but also directed the overall concept.

Tickets for DPR’s “The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024” with DPR IAN, DPR CREAM, and DPR ARTIC will be on-sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 10am (local) HERE.

UPCOMING DPR TOUR DATES

with DPR IAN, DPR CREAM, AND DPR ARTIC

North America

September 9th, 2024 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

September 10th, 2024 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

September 13th, 2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

September 15th, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

September 16th, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

September 18th, 2024 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

September 20th, 2024 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 22nd, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 24th, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 27th, 2024 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

September 28th, 2024 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

September 30th, 2024 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 2nd, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 4th, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 12th, 2024 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

South America

October 14th, 2024 – São Paulo, BR – Komplexo Tempo

October 18th, 2024 – Santiago, CL – Teatro Cariola

October 20th, 2024 – Buenos Aires, AR – C Complejo Art Media

EU/UK

October 27th, 2024 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

October 30th, 2024 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium

October 31st, 2024 – Berlin, DE – Uber Eats Music Hall

November 2nd, 2024 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B. Hallen

November 5th, 2024 – Warsaw, PL – Stodola

November 7th, 2024 – Frankfurt, DE – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

November 10th, 2024 – Milan, IT – Fabrique

November 12th, 2024 – Barcelona, ES – Razzmatazz

November 14th, 2024 – Paris, FR – Zénith

APAC

*APAC tour to be announced at a later date*

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







