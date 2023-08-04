DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single

The electrifying single, written and produced by DPR IAN, is from his highly anticipated upcoming EP, Dear Insanity…, scheduled for release on October 6th.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single

Ahead of his festival performances this weekend at Head in the Clouds LA and Lollapalooza, renowned Korean-Australian artist DPR IAN makes a triumphant return with his latest indie-pop anthem “Peanut Butter & Tears” available to stream now on digital platforms via The Orchard.

The electrifying single, written and produced by DPR IAN, is from his highly anticipated upcoming EP, Dear Insanity…, scheduled for release on October 6th. Fans can now pre-order/pre-save the EP HERE.

In his signature style, DPR IAN accompanies the release of "Peanut Butter & Tears" with a visually striking and captivating music video, directed and edited by IAN himself. The video delves into the prequel story of his enigmatic alter ego "MITO," a character previously explored throughout his debut studio album and EP.

"‘Peanut Butter & Tears’ portrays the fading playfulness of our youth, as we embark on a bittersweet journey into adulthood,” shares IAN. “But before MITO, there was Insanity. The “Dear Insanity…” EP is the prequel story to MITO’s creator, ‘Mr. Insanity.’

This EP follows MITO on his journey to and throughout the dreamlike realm known as ‘The Other Side.’ As he traverses through The Other Side, IAN slowly begins to lose his sanity bit by bit, thus fully turning into new alter ego ‘Mr. Insanity’ at the story’s climax.”

About DPR IAN

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia and currently based in Los Angeles, DPR IAN is a trailblazing artist known for creating music that transcends genres while constructing his own audiovisual language to communicate things for which there are no words.

With his debut studio album, Moodswings In To Order, released alongside a short film he directed and edited, the visual artist blurred the lines of Pop, R&B, rock, and electronica to convey an atmospheric exploration of self-reflection and spirituality, as seen through the eyes of his misunderstood alter ego MITO.

DPR IAN began composing and creating under the alias in late 2015 as one of the founding members of the creative collective DPR ("Dream Perfect Regime") based in Seoul, South Korea. The collective is known for producing multimedia projects for its diverse roster of talent, with IAN serving as its chief director and editor. 

His unique artistic vision and meticulous attention to detail have elevated him to a prominent solo artist whose work resides in the realm between light and shadow. Through the titular character of MITO, the 32-year-old Australian-Korean created his most personal work to date.

PHOTO CREDIT: DREAM PERFECT REGIME



