DJ and Producer Paco Osuna Curates elrow'art's U.S. Debut in Miami Dec. 6

World renowed DJ and Producer Paco Osuna curates elrow'art's US debut in Miami December 6th, marking this a special highlight to this years' Art Basel edition. Today they announce the unique, ethereal and conscious expanding house DJ and artist Blond:ish plus intertnational party starter and club scene champion, Eats Everything as part of the musical line up for their "Kaos Garden" themed event. More talent will be announced soon.

The personal universe of an artist turned into a party is the unprecedented collaboration that is elrow'art. Fashion brand Desigual, global party purveyors elrow, and art collective Ink and Movement come together to develop experiences in which avant-garde art and electronic music become a unique show, and the audience are key players. The collective behind this collaboration are a group of creatives who propose new scenarios to play, feel and participate in music and art.

Inside Kaos Garden attendees will experience the reinterpretation of Bosch's painting 'The Garden of Earthly Delights,' by Paco Osuna and the multidisciplinary artist Okuda San Miguel. It is a collaboration between the two conceived as a trip through a night that will represent the dynamics of the historic triptych in which we see scenes of paradise and hell. In Kaos Garden, a unique hell will be the starting point. Darkness will represent the night until reaching ecstasy. The paradise will be associated with fun and hedonism with the light of the first hours of the morning in such a mystical and idyllic setting inside a beautifully built structure located at Miami's exquisite Island Gardens."We're so excited and proud of elrow'Art and can't wait to bring it to Art Basel, a perfect destination for art lovers and music fans to experience this unique multisensory collaboration," says Michael Julian, Special Advisor to elrow.

Paco Osuna will be the sonic curator and spiritual guide who will select the rhythms that will draw the sound landscape to mark the route from hell to Eden. Okuda's unique iconographic language of multicolored geometric structures and patterns that have made him one of the world's most recognizable street artists of today will be on full display, right down to elrow's signature confetti. He will recreate the surreal, chaotic and multisensory scene of a garden that will unleash emotions and human free will. Skulls of colors that open up at our pace, ships that fly, mountains that take root, birds, unicorns and sirens dancing, are some of the elements that will make up this fantasy in which each attendee will choose their own destiny.

elrow'art is a traveling initiative that will be calling in major cultural and entertainment capitals. Debuting at Amnesia during Ibiza's closing week, elrow'art now makes its way to Miami and New York this December before continuing its travels around the world in 2020. "After our sold out debut in Ibiza, we are very proud to debut in Miami with our first immersive art experience, elrow'art. An initiative brought to life thanks to the collaboration with a great team coming from different art disciplines such as Ink and Movement, Okuda San Miguel, Desigual and Paco Osuna," says elrow's CEO Juan Arnau.

"Introducing elrow'art in Miami during Art Basel is a very special event for me. It means bringing the art enthusiasts to a party where they can experience my universe from an unusual perspective. Moreover, the union of art and music really interests me due to the importance that the latter has in my life". - Okuda San Miguel

The first edition of this project is sponsored by Desigual. With it the fashion brand fulfills its purpose of supporting the art world and young talents, as well as inspiring to awaken the creativity that we all carry within and become artists.

"I think life is boring if you don't do things your own way, even if it is not the way or in the order in which everyone expects," explains Okuda San Miguel about the leitmotiv of Kaos Garden. "For me, chaos is the freedom to choose your own path and have a good time going through it. Let's do it our way", dishes the Spaniard, who proposes all to be funny and irreverent in a magical event like the work of art he represents. "This experience is a challenge for me, an opportunity to innovate and do something different, because making music that identifies Okuda, elrow and what I represent, is a challenge because they are three very different concepts but at the same time very connected".

Desigual is an international fashion brand that was established in Barcelona in 1984. It is famous for the individuality and unique character of its creations, which aim to bring positivity and authenticity to thousands of people who want to express the best version of themselves.

In 2019 Desigual launched Desigual inBeta, a collaborative platform designed for getting out of our comfort zone and reinventing ourselves by looking with no filter, no fear and no creative limitations, with different artists, other brands and ourselves. Desigual inBeta is about experimentation, creativity, excitation, nerves, novelty, learning and proof and Kaos Garden is part of this initiative.

elrow was conceived in 2010 by Cruz and Juan Arnau, the sixth generation of entrepreneurs of the Arnau Family, who also founded the Monegros Festival and the legendary Club Florida 135 in Fraga, Aragón. In 2017, elrow entered into an investment and partnership agreement with Superstruct Entertainment, a live entertainment platform backed by Providence Equity Partners. elrow is the umbrella brand of a series of fully immersive, themed shows, which have become a global point of reference in the field of circus-inspired parties thanks to its perfect mix of the best electronic music with unimaginable scenarios, frenzied performances and outlandish characters.

Hailed as the number one party in Ibiza, elrow also holds lauded residencies in Madrid, London, Dubai and Amsterdam. Additionally, the mighty elrowTown traveling festival has expanded to four cities, including Antwerp, Amsterdam, Edinburgh and London throughout 2019. elrow has consistently broken attendance records and in 2018 saw its most successful year-to-date, with over 2 million people attending 134 shows hosted across 65 cities in 33 international territories - over half of which were sold out.

Ink & Movement create cultural projects and manage artists. Ink and Movement (iam) is an art project that has been promoting contemporary urban artists for more than 10 years. Our goal is to spread contemporary art and bring it to the public.

We were at the very beginning of this artistic trend and have experienced the evolution of contemporary urban art together with many of its leading figures. These are artists whose work demands a non-traditional management, fleeing from the established way of doing things.

"With a career spanning more than 20 years, Paco Osuna is one of the most renowned artists in the industry. His creativity and relentless search for new forms of expression have seen him perform at clubs, events and festivals of great national and international prestige.

His use of technology and the constant search for innovation through it has led to the development of his own musical trademark, coating the purest techno sounds with his most characteristic fibers: deep, dark and imaginative beats, always accentuated by his creativity."





