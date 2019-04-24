DJ Mustard Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal with Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed Grammy-winning songwriter, artist and producer Mustard to a worldwide deal.

One of the hottest and most influential hit-makers in contemporary R&B and hip-hop, LA-based Mustard has worked with artists including YG, Rihanna, 2 Chainz, Drake, Migos, Chris Brown, Nipsey Hussle and Big Sean and won Best R&B Song at this year's Grammy Awards for co-writing Ella Mai's multi-platinum Billboard No.1 hit "Boo'd Up."

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: "Mustard is an amazing songwriter and producer, whose talents have underpinned countless hit records by some of the world's biggest artists. Jennifer and I are excited to welcome him to the Sony/ATV family and look forward to what is shaping up to be a significant next phase of his already successful career."

Sony/ATV Senior Director, A&R Jennifer Drake said: "Mustard's creative talent transcends his reputation as a hit-making super producer. With Ella Mai, he has also demonstrated a rare gift for identifying, cultivating and developing a new generation of stars. It's a vision we completely support and anticipate a long and successful partnership with him."

Mustard said: "Happy to join Jennifer and Big Jon at Sony/ATV where I already have friends in the building and have seen the good work they can do with my music. Excited to continue to build my catalogue and look forward to all that's coming down the pipeline!"

Jay Brown, CEO of Roc Nation, which co-manages Mustard, said: "It's been an honor to work alongside Mustard. I love his passion, intelligence, persistence with his craft, and loyalty to his friends and family."

Since scoring a breakthrough hit as the co-writer and co-producer of Tyga's Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit "Rack City" in 2012, Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, has established himself as one of the most prominent talents in R&B and hip-hop. The LA native has gone on to score a series of worldwide hits that are underpinned by his own distinctive production style. These include Big Sean's Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Songs chart-topper "I Don't Fuck With You," Rihanna's global smash "Needed Me" and Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's 2018 hit "Freaky Friday," which topped the U.K. singles chart and reached the Billboard Hot 100's Top 10.

He also co-wrote and co-produced most of YG's debut album My Krazy Life, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

He has additionally earned a reputation for discovering and nurturing talent through his own label imprint 10 Summers Records, which he launched in partnership with Interscope Records. His discoveries include British-born R&B sensation and Sony/ATV songwriter Ella Mai whose 2018 breakthrough hit "Boo'd Up" reached No. 8 on the Hot 100 and ruled Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for 16 weeks, the most by a female artist in the chart's history. It won Best R&B Song and was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, which took place in LA in February. His other accolades include winning Songwriter of the Year at the BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards.

Mustard is a successful recording artist in his own right and his latest single "Pure Water" featuring Migos was released in January. It will be followed by a third studio album, which is expected to appear this summer and includes features from 21 Savage, Quavo, Meek Mill and Rich Da Kid. He is one of the main producers of a forthcoming album from Meek Mill and the late Nipsey Hussle and will serve as executive producer for YG and Ella Mai's next albums.





Related Articles View More Music Stories