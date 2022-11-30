DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music

Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the return of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 - 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping.

This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we've put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.

Today's exclusive gift comes from DJ Khaled. Following up 2021's year-ending MegaMix, Khaled returns with a final holiday gift for Apple Music subscribers. "I was just thinking of this year and all the great hits that came out," he tells Apple Music.

"It was real special because this was the first year in a while that we all been back outside! Know what I'm saying-from the pandemic, and dodging all this corona and all that. First of all, God is the greatest, and we blessed-so when I got this opportunity to make this MegaMix, I was like, 'It's only right that we do it big and play nothing but all the hits of the whole year,' know what I'm saying?"

Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled's MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé-plus a couple of Khaled's own highlights from 2022 here:

