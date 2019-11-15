DJ Chillz Releases New Single 'Winning' Feat. Miss Locker

London-based DJ/producer, ​DJ Chillz has unveiled her latest single in the form of 'Winning'​, featuring the sultry vocals of East London singer, ​Miss Locker.

Listen below!

With her signature blend of Afrobeats, House and RnB, ​'Winning' ​delivers pure soul. Combining percussion and bouncy drum beats with ​Miss Locker's ​dulcet tones, this next offering to come from ​Chillz is yet another addition to a ​burgeoning catalogue of prime productions.

The founder of ​Riddim Nights London and the syndicated ​Eclectic Sounds Radio Show​, ​DJ Chillz has been a force within the music industry for a while now. Known for her skills behind the decks, eclectic live sets and her effortless ability to combine the rhythm of Afrobeats with RnB and House, ​Chillz has stepped into the spotlight as a talented producer - her sounds regularly appearing across the airwaves of ​BBC 1Xtra and ​Capital Xtra.

'Winning' ​marks an exciting new chapter for ​Chillz as she steadily climbs up the ranks of rising female talent making their mark on the industry.





