DEVONTE HYNES' Score of 'We Are Who We Are' Available on Milan Records October 2nd

The album features 12 score tracks written by Hynes for HBO®’s new coming-of-age drama series.

Milan Records today announces the release of Luca Gudagnino's WE ARE WHO WE ARE (ORIGINAL SERIES SCORE) featuring music by producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and vocalist DEVONTÉ HYNES. Available everywhere Friday, October 2, the album features 12 score tracks written by Hynes for HBO®'s new coming-of-age drama series, as well as four previously released instrumental tracks from acclaimed composers Julius Eastman and John Adams. From Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), We Are Who We Are made its critically-acclaimed debut on HBO and HBO MAX September 14 and airs Mondays at 10:00PM ET.

Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino brings his unique cinematic style to television for the first time with the eight-episode series We Are Who We Are. A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager - a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy. The cast includes familiar faces like Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), Kid Cudi (Westworld and How to Make It in America), Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Spence Moore II (All American), as well as newcomers Jordan Kristine Seamón, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

We Are Who We Are is nn HBO-Sky co-production; showrunner, executive producer, writer, director Luca Guadagnino; executive produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and Mario Gianani for Wildside, both Fremantle companies, with Small Forward, alongside Guadagnino, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, and Francesco Melzi d'Eril; Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri write alongside Guadagnino. International Distributor: Fremantle.

Producer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, songwriter and vocalist Devonté Hynes is one of the most influential voices in music today. Raised in England, Hynes started out as a teenage punk in the UK band Test Icicles before releasing two orchestral acoustic pop records as Lightspeed Champion. In 2011, he released Coastal Grooves, the first of four solo albums under the moniker Blood Orange. His 2016 album, Freetown Sound, was released to critical acclaim, and saw Hynes defined as one of the foremost musical voices of his time, receiving comparisons to the likes of Kendrick Lamar and D'Angelo for his own searing and soothing personal document of life as a black man in America. His 2018 album, Negro Swan, was released to equally rapturous response, exploring elements of black depression and identity. It was followed by a mixtape entitled Angel's Pulse in 2019. He has collaborated with Solange Knowles, fka twigs, ASAP Rocky, Puff Daddy, Janet Mock, and many more, and was recently one of four artists invited to the Kennedy Center to perform alongside Philip Glass. In addition to his production work, he scored the film Palo Alto, directed by Gia Coppola, and has scored the film Queen & Slim, by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas.

