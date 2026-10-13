DESCENDENTS: MILO GOES TO COMICS Graphic Novel to Launch via Z2

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Z2, a publisher of music-driven graphic novels and illustrated books, has announced DESCENDENTS: MILO GOES TO COMICS, chronicling the nearly five-decade story of the punk band from their 1970s origins as childhood friends to their status as pop-punk icons.

Written by Bill Stevenson, Milo Aukerman and Annie Zaleski and illustrated by Ryan Dunlavey, the graphic novel traces the band's winding journey across nearly five decades of music, friendship, evolution and perseverance. More than a chronicle of records and shows, the project offers a visual portrait of the people and moments behind a band whose influence continues to reverberate across generations, culminating with the band's two brand new, exclusive songs 'I Stuck Around' and 'Old Power.' The cover art is by Descendents artist Chris Shary, who has been their main album cover artist for decades.

Milo Aukerman, singer of Descendents, said: 'This comic is WAY more entertaining than reading the Wienerschnitzel coupon page... and better for you too! Seriously though, Annie and Ryan have accurately captured the roller coaster ride of our band history, with many anecdotes never before revealed. I can't wait for our fans to experience the humor, mishaps, and pathos of the Descendents story, which continues to this day!'

'Bringing Descendents to graphic novels is a huge moment for Z2. They are one of the most iconic names in punk rock, with an incredible legacy, we're thrilled to have the opportunity to expand that world through storytelling and music' said Thomas Dreux, V.P., Operations of Z2. He continued, 'We're especially excited for the deluxe edition, which includes two previously unreleased songs on vinyl. Being able to give fans something they simply can't experience anywhere else makes this book incredibly special, and we're proud to be a part of it.'

For more than four decades, Descendents have been one of punk rock's most influential and enduring bands, reshaping the genre with their uniquely melodic blend of speed, wit, vulnerability, and unapologetic honesty. Formed in Manhattan Beach, California in 1978, the band—founding guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo, drummer Bill Stevenson, and vocalist Milo Aukerman—helped lay the groundwork for the melodic punk and pop-punk movements that would follow.

Across a landmark catalog that includes Milo Goes to College, I Don't Want to Grow Up, Everything Sucks, Cool to Be You, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, and 9th & Walnut, Descendents have built a fiercely devoted following while influencing generations of artists across punk, alternative, and beyond. Their songs have always married the visceral energy of punk with deeply human themes: relationships, anxiety, aging, alienation, family, food, and the everyday frustrations of being a person trying to make sense of the world.

Still driven by the same restless creative spirit that defined them from the beginning, Descendents remain a singular force in punk—proof that music can be fast, funny, deeply personal, and profoundly influential all at once.

Arriving in 2027, DESCENDENTS: MILO GOES TO COMICS will be available in various formats, including the standard edition, graphic novel + 7' vinyl, as well as the graphic novel + 7' vinyl bundle (signed platinum edition). Product will begin shipping on March 22, 2027. The book is available for pre-order from Z2 at z2comics.com/descendents.

About Z2

Recently dubbed the 'Hottest brand in music' by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians, and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Ingram/Two Rivers, with multiple Eisner and Ringo nominations, Z2 has produced 75+ unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with Iron Maiden, Pearl Jam, Gorillaz, Blondie, Elvis Presley, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Primus, The Blues Brothers, Pantera, Tori Amos, Last Podcast On The Left, The Vans Warped Tour, Type O Negative, Emily Hampshire, Balmain Paris, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Jason Derulo, The Grateful Dead, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Beethoven, RZA, Mötley Crüe, Vince Staples, Cheech & Chong, The Doors, Anthrax, Public Enemy, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, All Time Low, Ivan Moody, Kool Keith, Yungblud, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Major Lazer, Alter Bridge, Sturgill Simpson, Poppy, John Lee Hooker, and Charlie 'Bird' Parker. For more information visit Z2comics.com.

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