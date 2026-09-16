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Photos: DESCENDENTS' BONUS FAT Compilation to Return on Vinyl, CD and Cassette

The eight-song seminal collection brings together the band's earliest recordings on multiple formats.

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Photos: DESCENDENTS' BONUS FAT Compilation to Return on Vinyl, CD and Cassette

DESCENDENTS' Bonus Fat compilation traces the band's evolution from the breezy, surf-tinged power pop of their debut single to the caffeine-fueled bursts of aggressive hardcore heard on the Fat EP.

Photo Credit: Edward Colver

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Photos: DESCENDENTS' BONUS FAT Compilation to Return on Vinyl, CD and Cassette — photo 2 of 5

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Photo: Edward Colver

Photos: DESCENDENTS' BONUS FAT Compilation to Return on Vinyl, CD and Cassette — photo 5 of 5

Originally released by the Minutemen's New Alliance Records, these recordings established the irreverent humor, speed and melodic instincts that would soon come into full focus on Milo Goes to College, the landmark 1982 debut album that cemented the band's legacy.

Bonus Fat will be available on 12-inch 45 RPM vinyl, CD and cassette. Vinyl editions include standard black and 'Wienerschnitzel' color pressings available widely, along with a limited 'Salt + Pepper' shatter pressing, exclusive to the Org Music store and limited to 300 copies. Additional exclusive variants will be offered by select retail partners. The cassette edition arrives in a split red-and-white shell.

The recordings feature Milo Aukerman on lead vocals for Side A, Bill Stevenson on drums and backing vocals, Frank Navetta on guitar and backing vocals, and Tony Lombardo on bass. Navetta sings lead on 'Ride the Wild,' while Lombardo takes lead vocals on 'It's a Hectic World.'

The Fat EP and 'Global Probing' were recorded at Music Lab in Hollywood in March 1981. 'Ride the Wild' and 'It's a Hectic World' were recorded at Media Art in Hermosa Beach in January 1979. All tracks were produced and engineered by Spot, with artwork by Frank Navetta.

Lacquers for the new vinyl edition were cut by Dave Gardner at DSG Mastering, with vinyl pressed at Furnace Record Pressing.

Bonus Fat is available to preorder now through Org Music.

Bonus Fat Tracklist

Side A

My Dad Sucks

Mr. Bass

I Like Food

Hey Hey

Wienerschnitzel

Global Probing

Side B

Ride the Wild

It's a Hectic World

Exclusive Editions

Org Music: 'Salt + Pepper' Shatter Vinyl — Limited to 300 copies

1-2-3-4 Go! Records: Oxblood Docs Vinyl

Skeletunes Records: Kelpy Green Vinyl

ZIA Records: Bubblegum Vinyl

Descendents Webstore: Hay Hay Vinyl

BrooklynVegan: Suspended Gold Vinyl

Seasick Records: Global Probing Blue Vinyl

Going Underground Records: Global Probing Blue Vinyl

Tapehead City: Wienerschnitzel Color Cassette

Celebrated Summer Records: Obi-Strip Edition Vinyl


Photo Credit: Edward Colver
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