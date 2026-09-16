Photos: DESCENDENTS' BONUS FAT Compilation to Return on Vinyl, CD and Cassette
The eight-song seminal collection brings together the band's earliest recordings on multiple formats.
DESCENDENTS' Bonus Fat compilation traces the band's evolution from the breezy, surf-tinged power pop of their debut single to the caffeine-fueled bursts of aggressive hardcore heard on the Fat EP.
Photo Credit: Edward Colver
Photo: Edward Colver
Originally released by the Minutemen's New Alliance Records, these recordings established the irreverent humor, speed and melodic instincts that would soon come into full focus on Milo Goes to College, the landmark 1982 debut album that cemented the band's legacy.
Bonus Fat will be available on 12-inch 45 RPM vinyl, CD and cassette. Vinyl editions include standard black and 'Wienerschnitzel' color pressings available widely, along with a limited 'Salt + Pepper' shatter pressing, exclusive to the Org Music store and limited to 300 copies. Additional exclusive variants will be offered by select retail partners. The cassette edition arrives in a split red-and-white shell.
The recordings feature Milo Aukerman on lead vocals for Side A, Bill Stevenson on drums and backing vocals, Frank Navetta on guitar and backing vocals, and Tony Lombardo on bass. Navetta sings lead on 'Ride the Wild,' while Lombardo takes lead vocals on 'It's a Hectic World.'
The Fat EP and 'Global Probing' were recorded at Music Lab in Hollywood in March 1981. 'Ride the Wild' and 'It's a Hectic World' were recorded at Media Art in Hermosa Beach in January 1979. All tracks were produced and engineered by Spot, with artwork by Frank Navetta.
Lacquers for the new vinyl edition were cut by Dave Gardner at DSG Mastering, with vinyl pressed at Furnace Record Pressing.
Bonus Fat is available to preorder now through Org Music.
Bonus Fat Tracklist
Side A
My Dad Sucks
Mr. Bass
I Like Food
Hey Hey
Wienerschnitzel
Global Probing
Side B
Ride the Wild
It's a Hectic World
Exclusive Editions
Org Music: 'Salt + Pepper' Shatter Vinyl — Limited to 300 copies
1-2-3-4 Go! Records: Oxblood Docs Vinyl
Skeletunes Records: Kelpy Green Vinyl
ZIA Records: Bubblegum Vinyl
Descendents Webstore: Hay Hay Vinyl
BrooklynVegan: Suspended Gold Vinyl
Seasick Records: Global Probing Blue Vinyl
Going Underground Records: Global Probing Blue Vinyl
Tapehead City: Wienerschnitzel Color Cassette
Celebrated Summer Records: Obi-Strip Edition Vinyl
Photo Credit: Edward Colver
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