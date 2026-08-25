NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE BOUNCING SOULS have released the official music video for 'As One,' a track from their new album BORN TO BE, out now. The video arrives just before the next leg of the band's headlining tour with Suicide Machines kicks off September 10 in Orlando.

BORN TO BE was produced by Grammy Award-winner Will Yip, known for his work with TURNSTILE and TITLE FIGHT, and is about staying human and connected in a world designed to strip both away.

BORN TO BE feels connected to everything the Souls have made over the years while still pushing expectations forward, and the creative process for The Bouncing Souls remains collaborative at its core.

Each member actively contributes to the songwriting. Vocalist Greg Attonito's experience may spark an idea for one song, while guitarist Pete Steinkopf's could complete another; bassist Bryan Kienlen's words deepen the emotional heart of each moment, and drummer George Rebelo has a unique ability for bringing in the exact right ideas at the exact right time. Naturally, the music never feels like just one storyteller, but instead the sound of a band still fully enthralled with the process of creating something together.

For nearly forty years, The Bouncing Souls have been one of the most deeply beloved forces in punk rock. Few bands have shaped the genre more profoundly, and their influence can be heard in bands like The Gaslight Anthem, My Chemical Romance, The Menzingers and many more––but their audience never stopped growing. To this day, adults and teenagers are discovering The Bouncing Souls completely on their own. That sort of connection can't be faked; nor can it be found solely coasting off the waves of nostalgia.

More than anything, BORN TO BE is a reminder of what The Bouncing Souls have always been about: building something bigger than themselves. In a world and society that constantly tries to divide, they're still making the sort of music that brings people from all over the world together.

With one leg already behind them, The Bouncing Souls will continue their BORN TO BE tour in just a few weeks, performing songs from the album as well as celebrating anniversaries of Maniacal Laughter, How I Spent My Summer Vacation, and The Gold Record. They'll be joined by The Suicide Machines, who will be performing their album Destruction by Definition each night.

Tracklist

The Light

Bordertown

As One

All The Good Things

Only Echoes

Power

Lighthouse

Asshole Friends

United

Born To Be

Tour Dates

With Strike Anywhere and Human Issue

September 10 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL

September 11 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

September 12 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

September 13 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

September 15 – The National – Richmond, VA

September 16 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

September 17 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

September 18 – Bogart's – Cincinnati, OH

September 20 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

With The Flatliners and The Jack Knives

December 2 – House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

December 3 – Skully's Music-Diner – Columbus, OH

December 5 – History – Toronto, ON

December 6 – The Bronson – Ottawa, ON

December 9 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

December 10 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

December 11 – Black Cat – Washington, DC

With The Aggrolites and Dead Bars

February 12 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

February 13 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

February 15 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

February 16 – The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA (no Aggrolites)

February 17 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

February 19 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Photo Credit: Alex Ilyadis



Photo Credit: Alex Ilyadis

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...