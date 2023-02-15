Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DADDY LONG LEGS Shares New Single 'Silver Satin'

Their new album is to be released on March 17th via Yep Roc Records.

Feb. 15, 2023  

DADDY LONG LEGS, New York City's most diabolical Rhythm & Blues street gang, have shared their new track "Silver Satin" from their upcoming and eagerly anticipated new album Street Sermons, to be released on March 17th via Yep Roc Records.

The group describes the track as an experience where "we take the listener on a trip through New York City's underground rail system with a bottle in hand concealed by a brown paper bag. Lose yourself in a song dripping with tremolo and electric piano, but whatever you do, don't fall asleep on the subway." Street Sermons is currently available for pre-order here.

The group previously released the track "Street Sermon" which sees the group beseeching their troubled congregation to "Work with one another/Not against each other" as the Brooklyn band evolve into a chain gang that sounds like they're emanating through the cracks of a hot and sticky subway station.

The band's fourth studio album represents a wellspring of bottled-up feelings and emotions that need to be taken to the streets.

Produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips at Old Soul Studios in Catskill, NY the band expands upon a sound that's all their own and features guest appearances from Punk Rock legend Wreckless Eric providing backing vocals on "Nightmare" and "Silver Satin" and The Lovin' Spoonful's John Sebastian on "Ding-Ding Man," In dark times DADDY LONG LEGS continue to shine their light everywhere they go, leaving a piece of themselves on stage every night because it's in them and it's got to come out.

DADDY LONG LEGS' previous album, Lowdown Ways (Yep Roc, 2019), reached #4 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The band has received high praise from Rolling Stone Senior editor David Fricke, who calls DADDY LONG LEGS' sound "Chicago blues fired at the moon played by the demented children of the Pretty Things" and No Depression who declared that "from the first note, this is clearly a record made by people who live and die for rock and roll."

Over the last decade these gentlemen have burned down houses the world over with their explosive fire ceremony and have amassed a cult-like following all their own with a tough to beat reputation for being one of the finest live acts on the road today. Written and recorded against a backdrop of political tension, riots in the streets and a deeply uncertain future, Street Sermons is a testament to triumph over adversity.

Watch the new trailer here:

Listen to the new single here:



Michael Major


