D4vd Sets Release for Debut Album 'Withered,' Shares New Single

19-year-old global artist d4vd – one of the most exciting artists to watch of the last two years – has announced that his long-awaited debut album WITHERED is set for release on April 25 via Darkroom/Interscope. In advance of the project, he has shared the incredible new single “One More Dance,” out now. In celebration of the album’s release, d4vd will perform a hometown headline show on April 27 at White Oak Music Hall (Outdoor Lawn) in Houston. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

A continuation of his lauded and beloved first two EPs that introduced him to the world – Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals – d4vd’s WITHERED is a brilliant amalgamation of disparate influences shaped into one visceral whole. The record takes the listener through the natural evolution and lifespan of the rose, an omnipresent visual in d4vd’s creative output thus far, and is intended to be listened to sequentially like chapters in a book as the demise of a relationship unfolds. It is an album crackling with love found, love lost, love created, and love destroyed through every chorus and every melodic line.

“One More Dance” is accompanied by a music video, directed by Cody LaPlant (Khalid, Kennyhoopla). This music video picks up where d4vd’s album trailer leaves off, following a couple (Nicholas Paige & Lailah Gross) whose love for one another leads them on a destructive path. It features IT4MI who remerges in this album’s universe. Watch to see their thrilling adventure unfold.

Since he emerged in public consciousness only a couple years ago, d4vd has rapidly transformed from a home-recording artist to an international sensation, racking up over 100 million streams per month. His breakthrough came with 2022’s viral tracks “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” both amassing over a billion streams to date, making him one of the first artists to have two songs in the Billions Club without ever having released a full album.

A native of Houston, d4vd found his musical calling through creating his own soundtracks to Fortnite montages, recording his first single at 17, and quickly being signed by Interscope’s acclaimed Darkroom label. He has since collaborated with The Kid Laroi, Laufey, opened for the likes of SZA, headlined his own tours around the world, and contributed to projects like Arcane and Invincible. Through the process, d4vd’s sound evolved to a deeply emotional, DIY approach that defines him today, exploring the highs and lows of relationships with raw intimacy and directness.

For his debut album, d4vd regrounded himself, interspersing time creating on BandLab in his sister’s closet in Houston – where he first began making music – with London sessions alongside Jack Hallenbeck, Scott James, and ​silent$ky, and Los Angeles collaborations with super-songwriter Ryan Tedder and Tyler Spry. d4vd’s creative process spans beyond music, drawing inspiration from anime and cultivating a unique visual universe with recurring themes and characters. Known for his infectious enthusiasm and unconventional approach, d4vd continues to captivate audiences, with plans for an electrifying Coachella debut and more to come.

d4vd tour dates:

April 11 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 18 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 27 - White Oak Music Hall (Outdoor Lawn) - Houston, TX

Photo Credit: Max Durante

