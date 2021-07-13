Crossing I's Dotting T's Announce New Self-Titled EP Out August 6

California based alternative rock band Crossing I's Dotting T's are excited to announce their debut self-titled EP out August 6, 2021 via Golden Robot / Riot Records. Produced/mixed by Alex Estrada (Joyce Manor / Touche Amore) and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock), the EP is honest, hard-hitting, and raw - a release that will surely allow the band to carve out their space in the alternative scene. Fans can pre-order Crossing I's Dotting T's EP now at smarturl.it/CIDT-Self-Titled-EP

On their debut EP, vocalist / frontman Matt Mucinero shares, "This EP is inspired by the death of my cousin/best friend who left us at the age of 21 due to cancer. 'See You At Your Funeral' is specifically about him, and the remaining songs talk of depression, anxiety, questioning society, the inevitability of death, as well as just simply not feeling wanted in certain moments. It is a mixed bag with no one main influence, but we took inspiration from a lot of 90's alt rock bands like Nirvana, The Pixies, Foo Fighters, Jawbreaker, as well as newer bands such as Joyce Manor, to create a blueprint for what Crossing I's Dotting T's will sound like. It is Grunge meets Emo meets Alt-Rock meets Pop-Punk. A quick 4-song EP, there is something for everyone on this."

Alongside the announcement, Crossing I's Dotting T's have shared the first single from the upcoming EP with "Dissatisfied." "'Dissatisfied' is a track about being overwhelmed with life and relationships of all sorts, as well as the inevitably of death while feeling you are always under pressure to live up to something" the band shares. Check out the single now at smarturl.it/CIDT-Dissatisfied

Self-proclaimed "emotive-alternative rock," Crossing I's Dotting T's is a raw, original force that morphs different rock genres such as alternative, punk and emo. This combo provides hard-hitting yet catchy songs with big choruses, intended to evoke emotion. Starting in his bedroom and car in Orange County, Matt Mucerino started to write songs until he teamed up with Alex Estrada of Pale Moon Audio (known for his work with Joyce Manor, Touché, Amoré and Nails, as well as being the frontman of Silver Snakes). Estrada has helped produce and engineer the Crossing I's Dotting T's debut EP, being released in the very near future through Riot Records. Picking up an endorsement from Orange Amps and Ernie Ball, Crossing I's and Dotting T's will be taking the world by storm.