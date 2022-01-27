Creamfields South Announce 2022 Festival Lineup

The inaugural edition of Creamfields South takes place this summer and anticipation for what promises to be a year to remember is reaching fever pitch.

Adding to the excitement for the summer ahead Creamfields HQ have unleashed a huge line up for their first edition which includes Eric Prydz who returns with his mind blowing HOLO show. Taking the production to the next level this will be his biggest show to date, featuring brand new music, state of the art higher resolution visuals and a bespoke lighting design created specifically for Steel Yard.

Eric Prydz presents HOLO is just one of the latest additions to the already stacked line up of headliners which includes Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Carl Cox, Becky Hill, Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, deadmau5, Charlotte de Witte, Jamie Jones and Amelie Lens.

Other acts just announced include Andy C, MK, Oliver Heldens, Idris Elba, Marco Carola, Kölsch, Ben Nicky, Andy C, Idris Elba, Solardo, Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Jonas Blue, Fisher, Maya Jane Coles, Example, Hannah Wants, Pete Tong, Holy Goof, Wilkinson, Paul van Dyk, Cristoph, Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Deborah De Luca, Lilly Palmer, Richy Ahmed, Fleur Shore, Faithless (DJ Set), Example, Malaa, Arielle Free, Eli Brown, Jodie Harsh, Ben Hemsley, Loco Dice, Hot Since 82, Waff, Joel Corry, Chelina Manuhutu, SYREETA, Hybrid Mind, Holy Good, SaSaSaS, Joey Daniel, Wilkinson, Shy FX, Armand Van Helden, Sam Divine, Low Steppa, Offaiah, Ben Nicky, Brennan Heart, Sub Zero Project, Darren Styles, Aly & Fila, John O'Callaghan, Bryan Kearney, Will Atkinson, Cosmic Gate, Mind Against, SOSA, Lauren Lo Sung and Ammara.

Kick starting this year's highly anticipated festival season, Creamfields South will be taking over the stunning Hylands Park in Chelmsford from Thursday 2nd - Saturday 4th June Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Coinciding with their twenty-five-year celebrations Creamfields South is already shaping up to become a firm fixture on the international festival landscape.

Final tickets for Creamfields South will be available from 10am (GMT) Friday 28th January, sign up now for priority access here.