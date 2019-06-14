Crate Diggers NYC Record Festival Moves to PlayStation Theater

Crate Diggers, presented by Discogs, the world's largest music Community, Database, and Marketplace, in association with Audio-Technica, a Japanese audio company specializing in analog transducers, today announced a venue change for it's New York City record festival now happening at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square.

Funk icon Roy Ayers will headline the record fair after party with performances by Method Man & Redman, Funk Flex & DJ Red Alert, Smif-N-Wessun, Black Moon, Mad Skillz, plus other special guests. Entrance to the record festival is free to attend all day, tickets for the after party are available for $70.

Crate Diggers NYC welcomes record sellers from around the region, including The Mixtape Shop, Recurring Records, El Marchante, as well as collectors of rare finds or freshly-pressed vinyl fans looking to build their collections. With over 100 tables of vinyl for sale by some of New York's most respected record dealers, some of the finest local DJs spinning wax all day, craft beer, great food, and free admission from noon until close in a festival atmosphere, Crate Diggers NYC is the go-to event vinyl enthusiasts don't want to miss.





Related Articles View More Music Stories