Crack The Sky Announce New Management And New Booking Agency

Today, Crack The Sky officially announce Mike Mettler of SoundBard Management as their new manager, effective immediately. Mettler is a 35-year veteran of the music industry who, in addition to his management and consultation duties, continues to write about music for various print and online publications and is the author of a number of forthcoming authorized artist biographies.

"I'm beyond thrilled to have been asked to manage a band I've loved and respected for years," Mettler says. "We've always worked quite synergistically well together, and we have some great plans underway for getting Crack The Sky out on the road and in front of fans both new and old alike in the months and years to come. Plus, there's a lot of exciting new CTS music on the way as well. Stay tuned, as the saying goes!"

To that end, Crack The Sky have also enlisted Kathy Wagner of Panzyler Entertainment Group as their exclusive booking agent for all of their shows, events, and live appearances moving forward. "As a longtime fan of progressive music, I was immediately interested when Mike reached out to me about the possibility of representing this phenomenal band. After speaking with them, I knew we would make a great team," says Wagner. Adds Mettler, "Kathy knows the ins and outs of our industry like few other people I've ever known, so I really feel like we have a true dream team in place to represent Crack The Sky."

Adds Crack The Sky vocalist and songwriter John Palumbo, "We've always considered Mike Mettler to be a solid professional who knew his way around the business. When we were discussing management, his name came up, and it was a perfect fit. Mike introduced us to Kathy Wagner of Panzyler Entertainment, and her ideas for booking CTS are very impressive. We are looking forward to a long relationship with both Mike and Kathy."

Crack The Sky's critically acclaimed self-titled 1975 debut was a surefire release Rolling Stone cited at the time as being "original, humorous, and polished without seeming too arty." Since then, CTS have continued to galvanize audiences the world over, both onstage and on record. The six-member band consists of John Palumbo (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Rick Witkowski (guitars, vocals, studio production, and engineering), Bobby Hird (guitars and vocals), Joey D'Amico (drums and vocals), Glenn Workman (keyboards and vocals), and Dave DeMarco (bass and vocals).

Crack The Sky are currently putting the finishing touches on From The Wood, their 19th studio album. The energy found within the intuitive grooves of From The Wood burnish the band's well-honed strengths in the acoustic realm, one of the many facets of their broad-based musicianship.