Courtney Barnett's 'MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne' Out Today on CD & Vinyl

MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne is out physically today, February 21st. 2020 on CD and aqua blue vinyl, order here. Stream here now and watch full video playlist here.

Courtney Barnett is about to completed her solo US tour as well doing what she can for Australian bushfire relief. She joined forces with Camp Cope for a fundraiser earlier this year which involved auctions, raffles and an intimate and very special benefit show with Alice Skye and DJ Fee B-Square. 100% of profits were donated to the Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Rural Fire Service in NSW, Country Fire Authority in Victoria and WIRES (Wildlife Rescue) + Fire Relief Fund For First Nations Communities.

On October 22nd Courtney Barnett performed a unique and special show at the invitation of MTV Australia in her hometown of Melbourne. The "Unplugged" performance features Barnett as you've never heard her before, warm, vulnerable and emotional. Under a garland of lights and a canopy of florals in the outdoor courtyard of Howler, Barnett performed a stirring set of eight songs to an intimate audience including "Depreston", "Avant Gardener" and "Sunday Roast". Joined by her usual band Dave Mudie and Bones Sloane, she also enlisted cellist Lucy Waldron.

Barnett made the night even more iconic by inviting some of her favourite musicians to collaborate including legendary songwriter Paul Kelly, angelically-voiced New Zealander Marlon Williams and Milk! Records label-mate Evelyn Ida Morris. The performances included covers of Leonard Cohen, Archie Roach and Seeker Lover Keeper as well as a never-before-heard original track from Courtney herself titled "Play It On Repeat".

Courtney Barnett said about her performance "I love playing to Melbourne crowds...I wanted to have a mixture of old songs, new songs and covers, and tracks that we don't perform all the time - it's been interesting to see the songs through a different filter, and it brings out this other emotional side to the music and the lyrics".

She continued, "Unplugged is so nostalgic for me. We had two Unplugged Records in our CD collection growing up and I know those records inside out because we listened to them every day."

Courtney Barnett - MTV Unplugged Live In Melbourne

1. Depreston

2. Sunday Roast

3. Charcoal Lane (featuring Paul Kelly) - written by Archie Roach

4. Avant Gardener

5. Nameless, Faceless (featuring Evelyn Ida Morris)

6. Untitled (Play It On Repeat)

7. Not Only I (featuring Marlon Williams) - written by Seeker Lover Keeper

8. So Long, Marianne - written by Leonard Cohen

Tour dates with Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds:

May 2 - Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena

May 3 - Cardiff @ Motorpoint Arena

May 5 - Glasgow @ the SSE Hydro

May 6 - Manchester @ Manchester Arena

May 8 - Dublin @ 3Arena

May 9 - Dublin @ 3Arena

May 12 - Leeds @ Leeds First Direct Arena

May 14 - London @ The O2

May 15 - London @ The O2





Related Articles View More Music Stories